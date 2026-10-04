Could Ohio State Be The Final Game For Mike Locksley At Maryland?

There is a certain symmetry to the possibility that Ohio State could be the team that finally ends Mike Locksley’s tenure at Maryland.

It would not be because Maryland is expected to beat Ohio State. It would not even necessarily be because the Terrapins lose. It would be because, at this point, Ohio State represents something much bigger than one game on the schedule: a measuring stick for just how far Maryland has fallen from where Locksley once had the program.

When Maryland travels to Columbus on Oct. 10, the Terrapins will be facing a No. 5 Ohio State team that just went into Iowa City and beat the No. 14 Hawkeyes 31-14, a challenging game in the midst of Ohio State's difficult 2026 slate. The Buckeyes are 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten. Superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is rightfully dominating the Heisman Trophy conversation heading into this game.



Maryland, meanwhile, enters the matchup at 2-3 after a 48-23 road loss at Nebraska that has put Locksley’s future at the center of the conversation. The Terrapins have also dropped back-to-back 4-8 seasons and entered 2026 needing a significant turnaround.

That makes Ohio State more than another difficult Big Ten opponent - the Buckeyes represent a deadline.

This Is Not Really About Beating Ohio State

Nobody in College Park should be under the illusion that Maryland's season hinges on beating the Buckeyes.. Ohio State has dominated this series.



The Buckeyes are 9-0 all-time against Maryland, including a 5-0 record in Columbus. They have scored at least 37 points in every meeting, averaging 55.1 points per game against the Terrapins. The last meeting, in 2023, ended with a 37-17 Ohio State victory.



So expecting Maryland to walk into Ohio Stadium and win would be unrealistic. But that's precisely why this game could become so consequential for Mike Locksley.





Maryland doesn't necessarily need to win. It needs to demonstrate that it is still capable of competing at a level commensurate with the Big Ten program the administration has invested in building - that is a much lower bar. And after what happened against UCLA, even clearing that bar may prove difficult.

The UCLA Loss Changed The Conversation



The 54-3 loss to UCLA wasn't simply another defeat on the schedule. It was the type of performance that changes the nature of a coaching conversation.



Maryland managed just 181 yards, rushed for 39 yards and went 1-for-15 on third down. Quarterback Malik Washington threw four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.



Those numbers matter, but the larger issue is what they represented.



Maryland entered 2026 needing to show that the program was moving forward after consecutive 4-8 seasons. Instead, four games into the season, the Terrapins already had a 51-point home loss and another difficult stretch of the schedule immediately ahead.



And Ohio State is not the end of that stretch.



Rutgers comes after it. Then there is Illinois, followed by a road trip to Purdue, Wisconsin, at USC, and Penn State.

Maryland's schedule was never going to be easy. But the program's margin for error became dramatically smaller after UCLA.

Ohio State Has Been Part Of This Story Before



There is another reason this particular matchup feels different.

Three years ago, Maryland traveled to Columbus with a 5-0 record. That team was undefeated and carrying legitimate optimism into the biggest game of its season - then Ohio State happened.

The Buckeyes erased an early Maryland lead and won 37-17, outscoring the Terrapins 27-7 in the second half. That game didn't end Locksley's tenure, but it became an important moment in the trajectory of his program.



Maryland lost its next three games after the Ohio State defeat in 2023, and what had looked like the beginning of something special ultimately became the last winning season of Locksley's tenure. Maryland has gone 8-16 over the following two seasons.

Now Ohio State is waiting again. Only this time, Maryland isn't 5-0 - the Terrapins are 2-3. And the questions surrounding the head coach are much louder.





The Numbers Make The Decision Complicated For Maryland

There is also a financial reality that cannot be ignored.

If Maryland fired Locksley during the 2026 season, the school would reportedly owe approximately $9.2 million in buyout money. That figure drops to $8.9 million after the season and $4.5 million after 2027.

That is a significant investment to make in a coaching change. But it is also important context for understanding why Maryland might not make an immediate decision, even if the results continue to deteriorate.

🚨 LOCKSLEY BUYOUT: After Maryland’s 54-3 home loss to unranked UCLA, FOX Sports reports the Terps would owe head coach Mike Locksley $9.2 million if they fire him this calendar year.



Locksley is now 38-46 at Maryland, with back-to-back 4-8 seasons. His contract runs through… — MDBayNews (@MDBayNews) September 27, 2026

Let Us Not Forget About The Good Times

Mike Locksley has also unquestionably done things at Maryland that should not be forgotten.



Locksley inherited a program dealing with the aftermath of the Jordan McNair tragedy and helped stabilize it. Maryland eventually produced three consecutive winning seasons from 2021 through 2023, with bowl victories in each of those seasons.

This isn't a story about a coach who accomplished nothing. It's a story about whether the accomplishments of the past are enough to outweigh the direction of the present.

And that is where Ohio State re-enters the picture.

What Happens In Columbus On October 10th Could Define What Comes Next

If Maryland goes to Ohio Stadium and gets overwhelmed, the result itself probably won't surprise anyone - but the manner of the defeat could matter enormously.

If the Terrapins are competitive for four quarters, protect the football, and show the kind of fight that was missing against UCLA and the second half versus Nebraska, perhaps the conversation changes. If Maryland looks overmatched from the opening kickoff, however, it becomes much harder to argue that this is simply a team going through a difficult stretch.

That distinction could ultimately determine how Maryland views the rest of Locksley's tenure, because Ohio State isn't just one of the best teams Maryland will face this season - it is a reminder of what Maryland looked like the last time this program appeared to be ascending.





The 2023 Terrapins entered Columbus undefeated. The 2026 Terrapins may enter Ohio Stadium fighting for their coach's future. That's the irony.



Ohio State didn't end the Locksley era in 2023, but it may have played a role in beginning the decline that eventually brought Maryland to this point. Now the Buckeyes have another opportunity to become the backdrop for the final chapter.

Not because Maryland is supposed to beat Ohio State. It would be because if the Terrapins cannot even show signs of life against a program that has become the clearest measuring stick for the gap between where Maryland wants to be and where it currently stands, Maryland's decision-makers may finally have to confront a question that has been getting harder to avoid:

Is Mike Locksley still the person who can take Maryland where it wants to go?



Ohio State may not provide the answer by itself.

But it could be the game that makes the answer impossible to ignore.