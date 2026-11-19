Following the 2018 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer put down his headset.

He stepped away from coaching the game of football at the college level, taking multiple years off from the sport as a whole. But in 2021, he was called back to the game, being hired as the head coach of the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars for just 13 games, winning two, before being let go.

And while life took him in many different directions, some even in the media spotlight, with a most recent stop at Fox Sports as an analyst for Big Noon Kickoff, it seems that it could have brought him back around to the college football coaching scene yet again.

Urban Meyer is “seriously considering” the Maryland head coaching vacancy after speaking with AD Jim Smith, per @Jeff_Ermann.



The two previously worked together at Ohio State, but it’s unclear whether Meyer has been offered the job or would accept it. pic.twitter.com/iT5CAl0IDp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 18, 2026

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, a rumor broke that Meyer is "seriously considering" the head coaching vacancy at the University of Maryland. Another reported that he had been in talks with Maryland's athletic department about the position. The Terrapins are currently one of the BIG Ten's worst teams this season, posting a measly 4-6 record overall and a 2-5 record in the conference.

Just minutes after the initial rumor, though, College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel shot down the claims.

"Urban Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job, per ESPN sources," he posted on X. "Sources stress that he’s not a candidate for the job at Maryland and has not spoken to them in any formal capacity."

Urban Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job, per ESPN sources. Sources stress that he’s not a candidate for the job at Maryland and has not spoken to them in any formal capacity. pic.twitter.com/wyHyRVUYpP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 18, 2026

Even Meyer himself tagged along in a later update.

"There is no truth to the Maryland rumors," he said on The Triple Option Show, Meyer's podcast.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

But Why Not At Least Consider It?

Just a few weeks back the Terrapins fired head coach Mike Locksley after he won just two of the first seven games of the year. While it is hard to place the blame solely on Locksley, the program needs to see conference wins, and they just haven't happened much in recent years.

Bringing in Meyer would not just be a big-time hire in the hopes of seeing more actual success on the football field, but also behind closed doors in the recruitment process.

Urban Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job, per ESPN sources. Sources stress that he’s not a candidate for the job at Maryland and has not spoken to them in any formal capacity. pic.twitter.com/wyHyRVUYpP — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 18, 2026

The 62-year-old is a three-time national champion, two-time Woody Hayes Trophy winner and heavily connected in the football space across all levels of the sport. He wouldn't just bring a track record of success with him, but also a big chunk of media attention and a reputation for molding players into next-level stars.

In his final season with the Buckeyes back in 2018, he finished with a 13-1 record and a Rose Bowl win.

If that type of success can somehow return, even just a little bit, up in the great state of Maryland, it will be a win for that program.

While Ohio State, its fans and Meyer may not have the greatest relationship anymore due to some controversies over the years, it is hard to not be intrigued by what could be on the horizon for a once highly-touted head coach.

Over the coming weeks, the Terrapins will conclude their 2026 campaign before officially evaluating what comes next for the program and who will ultimately take over.

And if it doesn't end up being Meyer, it will be curious to see who he was passed over for.