Cris Carter Explains What Makes Carnell Tate the Best Wideout Available in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and with that, Carnell Tate’s status as one of the few prospects that will determine how the opening round unfolds, grows more and more.

Long considered by a wide range of analysts as the best wide receiver available this year, the Ohio State product recently received high praise from another former Buckeye legend who went on to do great things at the pro level, Cris Carter.

Carter, a Hall of Famer since 2013 who earned All-American status at Ohio State in 1986, didn’t mince words when he called Tate his favorite receiver from the 2026 Class during a recent interview with Casino.us.

“It has to be Carnell Tate; I've watched him his whole career.

“He's got an amazing story; his Mom died when he was a freshman in college. His overall perseverance, even last year he's ranked as the number as a first-round pick, deciding to stay in the draft, build his body up, go back to Ohio State, play another year, for which he was spectacular.

“For what he can do and his ability on the 50-50 balls, that separates him from the other guys, and he’s a Buckeye. In the next couple years, my favorite receiver in college football, Jeremiah Smith will make the move too. It's going to be a Buckeye theme in this position for years to come.”

Of course, Carter knows a thing or two on what Buckeye wide receivers can do at the NFL level, leading the league once in receptions and three times in touchdown catches over a career that spanned 16 years.

“The guys from Ohio State have done very well, not only in the draft, but in their professional careers. Some guys have gone on to be number 1 receivers and made great contributions to their team.

“Most of the receivers in the Hall of Fame don't run 4-4, 4-3. Now in the draft, it's about marking people down. After looking at his pro career, he was the best deep threat in college football this year, and he played the number 2 opposite of Jeremiah Smith, who's probably going to be the highest-ranked player on Mel Kiper's board next year for the 2027 draft.”

Where will Carnell Tate land?

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams often mentioned in relation to Tate as a possible landing spot. With the 6th overall pick in the first round, the Browns are certainly in position to take Tate if he’s their target at that range.

“I think Carnell Tate is a big-time player. I just don't know if Cleveland, with all the needs they have and questionable quarterback, do they take a receiver with that pick? It’s a risk for sure,” acknowledged Carter in regards to the Browns, who also own the 24th overall pick on Day 1.

Carter also offered up a few other possibilities for Tate, all within the first seven picks of the selection order.

“I could see the Giants taking him [at 5], I could see Washington [at 7] moving up and taking him, I could see Tennessee [at 4] taking him.

“There are a number of teams that are drafting at the top of the board in need of a player like him, and I like young receivers to go somewhere they have a good quarterback and they don't have questions about their quarterback, even if it's a young guy who's got a good arm.

“Who you’re playing with at that position, as I mentioned earlier, can make or break your career.”

Ohio State has solidified its status as “WR U” over the last few years with players such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Before them, Michael Thomas, Michael Jenkins and Terry Glenn were putting the NFL on notice.

However, a case can be made for Carter as the one who started it all at Columbus. His 1986 was the first 1,000-yard season for any Buckeye wideout, a prelude of things to come for him in the NFL.

Tate’s eventual landing spot has been a subject of great debate in the days leading up to the draft, but for Carter, there’s no doubt on what his eventual team will get from him once he hits the pro playing field.

“He's that dynamic of a player.”