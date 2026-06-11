Three Deepest Position Groups on Ohio State’s Offense in 2026

Returning one of the most talented duos in the country in Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin, the Ohio State offense is expected to repeat as one of the most lethal attacks in College Football.

Yet, with Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, the attack may look different than the recent offenses have seen.

Smith’s scheme should focus more on the run game and play-action pass than the air raid spread attack we saw under Hartline. Arthur Smith hopes to bring some more consistency as the offense only scored 24 total points in their last two games after being one of the best scoring offenses in the country last season.

Along with Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State returns freshman phenom Bo Jackson at running back and 4 of 5 starters on the offensive line. The continuity from last year’s offense brings confidence and a strong identity in the group coming into 2026.

Here are Ohio State’s deepest groups on the offensive side of the ball heading into summer camp.

Wide Receiver

Even with the loss of Carnell Tate, Ohio State continues to establish themselves as the best in the country in their depth of pass catchers.

All-world receiver Jeremiah Smith returns for his likely last season as a Buckeye and will look to build on two All-American seasons to this point. The only returner next to him is Brandon Innis, who’s veteran presence will be a crucial piece to the offense this upcoming season.

After that comes an array of newcomers who all have the potential to fight for the last receiver spot next to Smith and Innis. The favorite is Chris Henry Jr., a 6-5 5-star freshman from the 2025 class, who wowed Buckeye fans already in the spring game, where he racked in 4 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Smith and Head Coach Ryan Day also brought in two transfers, Devin McCuin and Kyle Parker, who bring great speed to the room and can take off the top of a defense at any moment. Both are expected to be a part of a 5-man rotation at receiver for the Buckeyes, who mainly played the trio of Tate, Smith, and Innis last season.

Freshman Brock Boyd has also made raves during spring practices, being one of the fastest Buckeyes to lose their black stripe. This room is once again loaded with talent, and the biggest headline outside of Smith’s hopeful Heisman campaign is who will step up to be the true No. 2 in this offense.

Quarterback

Since the hire of Ryan Day as head coach, Buckeye fans have had the luxury of consistent production at the quarterback position that has translated to NFL talent. This room has the potential to be the best yet.

Sayin returns after being the most accurate quarterback in the country in his first season as a starting quarterback. He arguably had his two worst games of the season in the losses to Indiana and Miami to end the year, but an offseason of growth should keep him as one of the premier quarterbacks in all of college football.

What makes this group have the potential to be the best yet is what follows Sayin, Tavien St. Clair.

St. Clair served as the third-string in his first season last year, but showed flashes at the spring game of being one of the best quarterbacks-in-waiting in the country. St. Clair finished the game with 166 yards passing and a touchdown, which was a beautiful deep ball to Henry Jr. and showed Buckeye fans the future of the offense.

Day’s best ability has been what he has been able to orchestrate out of the passing game and his development of his quarterbacks, and the prestige continues with these two quarterbacks for the Buckeyes.

Offensive Line

A group that has been ridiculed in recent years for the Buckeyes, this group has the chance to be one of the most dominant in the country this upcoming season.

The offensive line returns 4 of 5 starters from a year ago, including all-Big Ten selections Austin Siereveld and Luke Montgomery. The consistency of this group should make it a dominant one, after only allowing 6 sacks before the Indiana and Miami games, where they gave up a combined 10.

Even with the consistency of starters, the group will look shuffled. Siereveld is projected to move to guard, with Ian Moore and Carter Lowe fighting for the other starting tackle spot. The winner of that battle should join Siereveld, Montgomery, and other returning starters Carson Hinzman and Phillip Daniels.

The offensive line should be met with a greater deal of responsibility with Arthur Smith’s scheme, leaning into the run-game more. The consistency of this group will be one to watch this season as Ohio State will look to continue to be on of the elite offense in all of college football.