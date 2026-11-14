Did Nationwide Flight Disruptions Impact Ohio State-Northwestern Game?

The Ohio State Buckeyes lucked out.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a nationwide flight ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) created significant travel complications for several college football programs. While some teams were forced to explore alternative options to get to their scheduled games for Saturday, others ended up having to reschedule.

Fortunately, the Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2), who are playing at home against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, were not impacted.

The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) had already made it to the Buckeye State, according to The Columbus Dispatch, with their team flight landing in Columbus from Chicago earlier in the day.

The two sides are still scheduled to play at 12:00 p.m. EST.

But Other High-Profile Teams Weren't As Lucky

Travel update on all 56 FBS teams that are scheduled to play on the road tomorrow:



GROUNDED (19):

Arizona State (to UCF)

Auburn (to Mississippi State) … now driving

Baylor (to BYU)

Colorado State (to Washington State)

FAU (to Tulsa)

Kansas State (to TCU)

Minnesota (to Penn… — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 14, 2026

While the Buckeyes and Wildcats lucked out, there were two big schools that were impacted by the nationwide flight ground stop.

Oklahoma University and Ole Miss will now play on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST, instead of their scheduled time of 4:15 p.m. EST on Saturday afternoon.

According to the SEC, the Ole Miss team was unable to depart on Friday due to the stoppage, leaving them no choice but to push the game back a day.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the team's departure has been delayed until Saturday afternoon," the SEC's statement read.

Sooners Athletic Director Roger Denny criticized the decision to move the game, as he would say that it was unfair to multiple parties involved.

"After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner [Greg] Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. ... He further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit," he said in a post on X. "I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances. But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved.

"Put simply, this decision isn't fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation."

Denny went on to write that the fans who planned on attending, had already spent money and made arrangements would be greatly impacted.

There are arguments coming from both sides of the aisle, with many going to the defense of Oklahoma and Denny, who are seemingly looking out for the fans and those not on the gridiron, while others believe he may be being insensitive to the situation Ole Miss was put in.

Many schools, such as Alabama, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech and a few others, all ended up deciding to drive once the stoppage commenced. That gave them enough time to get to their respective playing site ahead of Saturday's games.

However, things end up playing out moving forward, the Buckeyes have got to be happy they weren't affected by the stoppage.

After all, the last few weeks haven't been too kind to the program, and adding a situation like this on top of everything would be the last thing they needed.