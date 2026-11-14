Ohio State On SI Week 11 Picks: Can Buckeyes Begin 9-3 Quest vs. Northwestern?

A one-game season isn’t a commonly used phrase these days, but that’s the unofficial scenario Ohio State (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) has put itself in heading into this week’s home matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).

Can the Buckeyes keep their slim playoff hopes afloat?

Check out our staff picks below to find out, as I maintain a one-game lead overall.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Week 11 Game Info

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: noon ET/9 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX (Consult TV Guide or your preferred streaming provider for details

Odds: Ohio State -14; over/under is 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) – Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 88-15 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Pregame festivities: Big Noon Kickoff will be there.

Last time vs. Northwestern: Ohio State leads 66-14-1; it won the 2024 matchup 31-7.

Ohio State so far this season: 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten)

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STANDINGS:

Chip Minnich: 5-2 (began contributing ahead of Week 3)

Rafael Zamorano: 4-3 (no pick in Week 6, Week 7, or Week 11)

Zain Bando: Ohio State 28, Northwestern 18

Last week, Ohio State’s season was, quite literally, hanging on by a thread. Now, it has almost no room for error. A 9-3 finish may not be enough to reach the College Football Playoff as an at-large team, but to even sniff the possibility, Ohio State must win this game. It’s the first time in a decade that the Wildcats are heading to Columbus, as any hopes of a surprise CFP run were dashed by the Iowa Hawkeyes last week. Making matters worse, the Wildcats are depleted at key positions, including quarterback, as Aidan Chiles will miss his second straight game in favor of Nicco Marchiol.

A practically lifeless offense should be enough for the Buckeyes’ defensive front to apply pressure early and secure a season-saving win ahead of their final road test against Nebraska next Saturday in Lincoln.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 28, Northwestern 17

The Buckeyes have to win out to keep their dim hopes (around 25percent) alive for a College Football Playoff berth alive. As the Buckeyes truly no longer control their own destiny, the coaches, players, and fans will all collectively have to hope for a substantial amount of chaos and disruption for that to happen. In the meantime, this is a matter of pride and resilience as Ohio State seeks to win its last games and put a cap on what could be accurately referred to as a disappointing 2026 season.



The firing of Robby Discher did little to calm the appetites of fans wanting more coaching changes - my suspicion is that more coaching changes are on the way, but will take place in the offseason. In the meantime, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will need to be at his best against a creative offensive adversary in former Ohio State offensive coordinator and current Northwestern guru Chip Kelly. Kelly has been known to unleash new offensive formations on opponents to be able to run the ball, as the Wildcats used the Wing-T to bludgeon Penn State at the beginning of October.



The offense and Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith need to figure out what Luke Fahey does best, as well as incorporate superstar WR Jeremiah Smith more into the game plan. I will be surprised if Smith is not more involved than he was last week in the Oregon debacle.



It will have its tense moments, but I like the Buckeyes to win this game a little closer than the fans would like. Perhaps I am being too optimistic, but I also believe Luke Fahey will play better than in his last outing, and the fans will be able to collectively exhale in this second-to-last 2026 home game.

Dylan Buganski: Ohio State 17, Northwestern 13

In this crazy whirlwind of what we call the 2026 college football season, Northwestern and Ohio State have found themselves in a deep downward spiral from the peaks they reached to start the season.



Both teams come into this matchup off two straight losses, tarnishing the 6-1 starts they both had with College Football Playoff aspirations. Both teams have much to blame for the falloff, and I expect this game to be much, much closer than others may see it as.



The biggest difference maker in this matchup is the unavailability of Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles, whose scrambling ability uplifts a Wildcat rushing attack that has not had the same consistency it showed to start the season. Yet, with the return of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to Columbus, do not sleep on their ability to find creative ways to move the football.



I expect a bounce back from the Buckeyes in this matchup. They hold a true talent gap on both sides of the ball, and the passing game should fare better and more consistently throughout the game, as that has been a trouble spot in the back-to-back losses.



While a bounce-back should be in order, the game should still be close enough to anger Ohio State fans who have been calling for change with the recent sequence of games they have had to watch. The offense should move the ball more consistently through the air, but first downs have been an issue.



Northwestern will play gritty enough to keep this close and make the Buckeyes fight, leaving lots of questions still apparent heading into their matchup at Nebraska.



*NOTE: Last week’s pick from Dylan reflected Oregon’s outlook (as seen in the analysis), not USC (my error), and the standings have been updated accordingly.

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