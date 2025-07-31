Emeka Egbuka Responds to Tez Johnson’s Ohio State Buckeyes Grudge
Emeka Egbuka thought he left the college football rivalry with Oregon behind. Instead, it moved in with him.
“He talks about [the Rose Bowl] every day. I don’t know what’s up with that,” the former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver told reporters when asked about his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate—and training camp roommate—Tez Johnson.
Johnson made waves days prior when he told reporters his former Oregon Ducks were "going to come at Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith" if Oregon faces Ohio State again in 2025.
If the two schools do match up again this season, trying to cover Smith will be a top priority. The freshman wideout racked up 187 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff quarterfinal blowout of the No. 1-ranked Ducks last season.
Egbuka added 72 yards and a first-half score in the Rose Bowl, as his alma mater shocked the undefeated Ducks after suffering a narrow loss to Oregon earlier in the season.
While Johnson remains fired up over the loss, Egbuka appears to be more concerned about his new roommate's snoring.
"I got a lot of receipts that I’m keeping right now, because yeah, I hold grudges. I’m sorry. I hold grudges,” Johnson told the media on Sunday, adding,“Ohio State gonna get beat again in the championship this year."
Now, as the two battle for spots behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay’s receiver room, their rivalry has taken on a new character. Egbuka explained that while "forming a super close relationship" with Johnson, he has focused on "learning how to be more creative in my route craft from him, and then me helping him in any way I can."
When asked about Tampa Bay's rookie wideouts, Evans replied, “These guys are dynamic. This is one of the deepest and most talented [receiver] groups I’ve seen.” Beyond the trash-talking and the snoring, last year's rivals appear to be taking a significant step forward together in their NFL development.