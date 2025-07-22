ESPN Insider Suggests Ohio State's QB Battle is Still a Total 'Mystery'
With Big Ten Media Days getting started, one answer Ohio State Buckeye fans are hoping to get is who will be the definitive starting quarterback in Week 1 when the reigning national champions host Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel suggested Tuesday morning that the outcome of the quarterback battle is still anyone’s guess. The battle features second-year QB Julian Sayin, a transfer from Alabama, and Lincoln Kienholz, a third-year player who joined the Buckeyes as a four-star recruit from South Dakota.
“Combined, they have 48 snaps, so there is some mystery surrounding who is going to be the Buckeyes’ signal caller,” Thamel said on SportCenter.
Thamel pointed out that head coach Ryan Day is effectively choosing between two quarterback styles that have been effective for him in recent years. If he goes with Sayin, the offense would resemble a passing attack reminiscent of CJ Stroud’s tenure with the program. Inversely, Kienholz offers a playing style that matches what the Buckeyes had last season with Will Howard, with more designed quarterback movement and runs.
The foregone conclusion is that Sayin will get the nod as the starter. Sayin was the primary backup in 2024 and has the passing tools to keep the offense open by feeding star wideout Jeremiah Smith. Still, Sayin hasn’t been confirmed as the starter by Day just yet.
Keinholz does have more experience within the program, but having just as much playing time as Sayin doesn’t exactly help his case.
Both players have completed under 45% of their handful of passing attempts. Keinholz has thrown 22 passes and completed 10 of them for 101 yards. Sayin has fewer attempts, 12, but completed eight passes for 84 yards and a score last season.
Day has good reason to go in either direction. Buckeye fans will soon have their answer, even if one isn’t made before the festivities in Las Vegas at media days get underway.