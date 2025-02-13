Fifteen Ohio State Buckeyes Invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Less than a month ago, Ohio State football players reached the pinnacle of college football, winning the program's first national title in a decade. Now, they're looking for new jobs, and in roughly two weeks, they'll complete the most important interviews of their lives.
The NFL Scouting Combine is a gauntlet for college players looking to take their talents to the next level. Participating athletes undergo medical testing, stand in front of a horde of questioning media members and perform a variety of on-field drills meant to test speed, agility and explosiveness. All the while, players are interviewing with NFL coaches, general managers and scouts in an attempt to persuade prospective teams to draft them. The entire process takes about six days for a player, with the event being stretched out from February 23 to March 3.
On Thursday, the NFL announced its list of 329 prospects invited to attend this year's Combine in Indianapolis, which includes 15 Ohio State Buckeyes:
QB Will Howard
RB TreVeyon Henderson
RB Quinshon Judkins
WR Emeka Egbuka
OL Donovan Jackson
OL Seth McLaughlin
OL Josh Simmons
DL Ty Hamilton
DL Jack Sawyer
DL JT Tuimoloau
DL Tyleik Williams
LB Cody Simon
DB Denzel Burke
DB Jordan Hancock
DB Lathan Ransom
Ohio State's 15 prospects set to attend are the most of any school.
While we likely will not see all of them in on-field workouts, whether due to injury or other reasons for opting out, Buckeye fans will be able to watch many Ohio State athletes in the televised portion of the Combine from February 27 to March 2 on NFL Network. Defensive linemen and linebackers will do on-field workouts on February 27, defensive backs and tight ends on February 28, quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on March 1 and offensive linemen on March 2.
