Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to Explosive RB Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes had one of the strongest rushing attacks in the country this past season thanks to the dynamic duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Unfortunately for Ohio State, both Judkins and Henderson will be making the jump to the NFL this spring, leaving the Buckeyes searching for answers in 2025 and beyond.
But not to worry: Ohio State is one of the top recruiting schools in the country, and it always seems to find a way to land on its feet regardless of constantly losing talent to the pros.
The Buckeyes also appear to have identified a potential big-time prospect for 2026, as they have made an offer to running back CJ Givers.
Givers plays his high school football at Fellowship Christian School in Georgia and has already picked up 19 offers from Division I schools. That includes Big Ten rivals Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Roswell, Ga. native racked up 1,403 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging a terrific 9.3 yards per carry last season. He also logged 13 catches for 182 yards.
Givers is not yet ranked by 247 Sports, but he is certainly an intriguing prospect who will surely start gaining more national attention soon.
Ohio State is coming off of its first national championship in a decade, and while the defense played a massive role in the Buckeyes' run, there is also no doubt that the team's ground game set the tone for Will Howard and the offense.
We'll see if that continues for Ohio State in the future.
