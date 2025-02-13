Top 2026 Safety Lauds Ohio State Buckeyes' Program
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still in the mix for a lot of talent in the 2026 recruiting class. As usual, Ryan Day is looking to put together the best recruiting class in the country and he has a legitimate chance to do so.
One player to keep a close eye on is four-star safety prospect Bralan Womack.
Womack is a highly recruited player who would be able to make a major impact for the Ohio State defense in the future. Day would love to add him and he has a good chance to do so.
He has narrowed his list of finalists down to just four teams. The Buckeyes are one of those teams, along with Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M.
Additionally, Womack provided a breakdown of why he thinks Ohio State could be the right fit for him.
"Coming out of high school, a lot of people compared me to Caleb Downs," Womack said. "That's a great comparison to be compared to. Looking at what they [Ohio State] did for him this year, what they've done in recent years with the DB's they've brought in and put in the league and kept in the league, there's not a doubt in my mind that I can go there and be developed and get to the NFL."
Currently, Womack is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the nation in 2026 and is also the No. 24 overall recruit in the country.
No one knows who he will choose to play for at this point in time. While there are a lot of unknowns about his future, the Buckeyes are still in the mix. Landing Womack would be a huge step in the direction of competing for more championships.
It is going to be interesting to see what Womack chooses to do for his future. Ohio State has done great things with Caleb Downs and they could do the same with Womack. Perhaps that gives the Buckeyes the upper hand.
Only time will tell whether or not Ohio State is able to land him. For now, he's obviously very interested in playing for the storied program.
Hopefully, Day and the Buckeyes get good news down the road and land Womack's commitment.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Michigan Fans Love Ohio State Buckeyes Hire of Matt Patricia
MORE: Philadelphia Eagles Projected to Trade for Ohio State Buckeyes Star
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Matt Patricia for Defensive Coordinator
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB, Captain Has Passed Away
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Rivalry Receives Strong Take from Analyst