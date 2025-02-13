Ohio State Buckeyes RB Withdraws from Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw quite a few players enter the transfer portal both during and after the 2024 season. One of those players was running back Sam Williams-Dixon.
Now, some more news has become available about Williams-Dixon and his future.
As shared by Stephen Means of Cleveland.com, Williams-Dixon has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to Ohio State for the 2025 season.
During the 2024 season, Williams-Dixon did see a miniscule amount of playing time. He carried the football seven times for 53 yards, recording a 7.6 yards per carry average.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, he could have a shot to compete for some playing time.
Right now, the Buckeyes are expected to have either James Peoples or CJ Donaldson as their starting running back. With both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins leaving for the NFL Draft, no one turly knows who will be the starter.
Williams-Dixon could see an opportunity to turn some heads and compete for a role.
If there is any chance that he could be on the field for Ohio State, it would be better than transferring to a smaller school that doesn't give him a chance to compete for national championship.
When he originally committed to the Buckeyes in the 2024 recruiting class, Williams-Dixon was ranked as the No. 63 running back in the class and held the No. 766 ranking among all recruits across the nation.
While there is no guarantee that he will get playing time in 2025, Williams-Dixon is betting on himself and giving it another shot. It will be interesting to see what next season has in store for him.
