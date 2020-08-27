SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Five Buckeyes Land on ESPN's Top 50 College Football Prospects

Brendan Gulick

Although the Buckeyes will not be playing football this fall, they are certainly drawing attention of NFL scouts and national media projecting draft prospects.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and College Football Sideline Reporter Todd McShay released his preseason top 50 rankings for the 2021 draft class today and Ohio State had five players represented.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlined the list, with fellow quarterback Justin Fields checking in as the first Buckeye at No. 6. Fields passing ability stood out most to McShay.

“Fields is very accurate throwing downfield and throws effectively off-schedule and off-platform,” McShay wrote. “There is some zip on his ball, and he displays a quick release.

Ohio State had two other players listed in the top 25. Cornerback Shaun Wade was McShay’s second ranked defensive back and No. 13 overall player. Wide receiver Chris Olave earned No. 17 in the rankings and the fifth receiver in a loaded pass catcher class.

“He shows quick feet, fluid hips and good closing burst,” McShay wrote of Wade. “His recognition skills are stronger in zone than man coverage, and he is still improving his finishing ability when playing the ball. But he is a strong open-field tackler and brings versatility to the table.”

McShay noted that the Buckeyes had two of their defensive backs drafted in the first round next season. Wade could be the eighth OSU defensive back selected within the first 32 picks within the last six years.

Olave received a grade of ‘90’ by McShay and was slotted as the second ranked receiver from the Big Ten.

“He is explosive and fast ... It helps him generate vertical separation, something he does better than any other receiver I've watched on tape for this class,” McShay noted. “Olave also has soft hands and transitions upfield well after the catch.”

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is considered a first round talent based on McShay’s rankings. Davis was given the No. 30 spot and third ranked interior offensive linemen.

“Davis' size and mobility are pretty ideal for a guard prospect. His foot quickness is above average, and his awareness is very good. In 2019, he did not give up a sack or hit on the quarterback in 400-plus pass pro reps. He takes good angles and has the strength to consistently get movement in the run game,” said McShay.

Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater was slated two ticks ahead of Davis.

Rounding out the list for Ohio State was inside linebacker Pete Werner. McShay marked Werner as his No. 36 player and liked his all-around ability to defend.

“In coverage, Werner has the length and athletic traits to hold up against most tight ends and running backs, and his recognition skills stand out,” he said. “As a run defender, he diagnoses quickly, doesn't take many false steps, closes well and is a tough tackler. Last season, he had 64 tackles and broke up three passes.”

Only Alabama (6) had more players ranked than Ohio State. The Buckeyes had the most players represented within the top 40.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Ten Championship: What Does it Mean for Buckeye Fans?

Considering Ohio State's recent league dominance and loftier goals nationally, how much does a conference title mean now?

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Terry McLaurin Projected for Breakout Second Year in Washington

Former Buckeye tallied 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

CoVID-19 Update: 80 Ohio State Students, 12 Faculty Members Test Positive

Ohio State releases it's first public update on CoVID cases, plus the latest news from two ACC football teams. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Chrisjackets90

Outside Looking In: Top Ohio State Commits That Didn't Make Preseason SI99

In addition to the 10 future Buckeyes already on the Preseason SI99, which other current commits might have a shot to move up and earn recognition from SI All-American?

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando Magic to Protest Shooting of Jacob Blake

The Bucks appear to be spearheading a social justice revolution in the NBA as they boycott tonight's games in Orlando. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

LSU Coaches Ed Orgeron, Will Wade in Different Recruiting News

Orgeron comments on unsanctioned visits and Wade is involved with more impermissible benefit allegations.

Adam Prescott

'Big Ten Parents United' Send Letter to Kevin Warren, Notre Dame Saved the ACC

Parents from 11 of the 14 Big Ten institutions wrote to the commissioner calling for transparency, a parent organization forum and a return to competition plan. Read more, including how Notre Dame may have saved the season.

Brendan Gulick

Justice Sueing Cleared to Return for Buckeyes

The transfer big-man for the Buckeyes redshirted last year and is ready to make a substantial impact in Columbus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

ESPN Crowns Ohio State as 'DBU'

The Buckeyes defensive backs have been among the best in the nation for two decades, including the two highest DB's drafted since 2000. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

by

LanceManyon