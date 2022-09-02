Alabama is the preseason betting favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship and they certainly appear to have the talent to pull it off.

But talk is cheap and while the Crimson Tide aren't typically ones to make a lot of noise anyways, it's time for them to go back it up. Their journey starts against an Aggies team coming off a really nice 2021 season and a game this fall already under their belts.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in Saturday night's season-opener.

What's the betting line for Alabama vs. Utah State?

UTAH STATE at ALABAMA – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-41.5) in SI SportsBook

O/U Total: 62

Alabama vs. Utah State Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 56, Utah State 10

Watch this one if you're a sicko and you've got a little action on it. If not, just chalk up a big win for the Crimson Tide.

In all seriousness, I actually think Utah State is pretty solid and they have a bunch of good veteran players. But if you can't win at the line of scrimmage against Alabama, the game is over before it starts. Not trying to be disrespectful, but the Aggies are 6-touchdown dogs for a reason.

Bama rolls.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 52, Utah State 17

While the Aggies are the defending Mountain West champions, they're simply no match for one of the two best teams in college football.

After all, they gave up 245 yards and more than six yards per carry in their season opener against UConn. What do you think Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is going to do behind a much larger offensive line? I wouldn't even bother tuning in, unless you're a fan of the Crimson Tide.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 52, Utah State 10

This game has “background noise” written all over it.

Bryce Young returning to the Crimson Tide after a Heisman Trophy-winning season last year is a major part of what makes Alabama’s offense terrifying. Young should make the best with his receiver options even without Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) and John Metchie III (Houston Texans).

Quarterback Logan Bonner shone brightly for the Aggies in 2021, recording 3,628 passing yards, which is better than many in the same position at larger schools. His best target during that season was Deven Thompkins, who is currently playing in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, which will force Bonner to adapt early.

The -41.5 spread SI Sportsbook has in favor of Alabama seems dramatic at first, but becomes more and more reasonable after it sits in your head. I won’t venture too far from it.

