Game Prediction: No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

This wasn't much of a series over the last decade, but the Arkansas Razorbacks finally stepped up and knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies last year 20-10. That snapped a 9-game losing streak, although admittedly most of the games were fairly tight.

This year's Arkansas team looks like the real deal. They are off to a great start, but their schedule is about to get mighty tough ... and that starts this week. The Aggies aren't just an appetizer to a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide next weekend. A&M may have lost to App State in one of the biggest upsets of the season, but they showed some serious resolve with a win over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff thinks about this weekend's huge football game in Arlington.

What's the betting line for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M?

ARKANSAS at TEXAS A&M – Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-2) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 48.5

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 24

I'm really concerned about the Aggie offense. They came into the season with so much hype, but it's been a let down to say the least so far.

Meanwhile, Arkansas can run the rock as well as any team in the country. I love the energy and attitude of their coaching staff, and the 'Hogs look like they're having a ton of fun.

If Arkansas can get it's defense going, I like their chances. It's not a true home field advantage for A&M with the game being played in Jerry's World, so I'm leaning against the Aggies here.

Andrew Lind: Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 17

This is a game between two very different teams, as Arkansas has no problem moving up and down the field, while Texas A&M struggles to do anything offensively. Their defenses match their offenses, though, as the Razorbacks struggle to stop opponents while the Aggies make it hard to score.

If Arkansas is able to put together some scoring drives, I don’t believe Texas A&M has the playmakers to match that offensively. But if the Aggies convert critical third downs and control the clock, they could sneak out of AT&T Stadium with a low-scoring victory. I’m not sure quarterback Max Johnson can handle that, though.

