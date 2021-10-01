Game Prediction: No. 21 Baylor Bears at No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys

This Big 12 showdown could have serious implications on which team might challenge Oklahoma for the league title.

Ohio State is two-touchdown favorite against Rutgers and the Buckeyes are coming off their best win of the season last week. Historically, this is a game Ohio State has absolutely rolled in. But Rutgers has shown significant improvements the last year and a half and they are a far more respectable opponent now.

Here's what our staff is expecting on Saturday in Piscataway!

BAYLOR at OKLAHOMA STATE – Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Oklahoma State (3.5)

O/U Total: 48.0

Brendan Gulick: Baylor 31, Oklahoma State 28

Baylor's offense has had a really nice season so far and they're coming off a huge win that officially ended any hopes at all of Iowa State making the College Football Playoff. Other than that, they haven't really been tested.

The Cowboys have been fine, but I don't watch them and think "wow this team is legit." I thought they barely snuck past Tulsa and probably should have lost that game, but their win over Kansas State last weekend may hold up as a good win. Still, give them credit for a 4-0 start to the season.

Hard to see this being a defensive showcase for me, even though both offenses aren't exactly electrifying.

Andrew Lind: Baylor 31, Oklahoma State 37

Given the other games on the schedule, this meeting between ranked and undefeated teams has flown quite a bit under the radar. But it shouldn’t, as it could very well be one of the higher-scoring games of the day.

The Bears are coming off of a massive upset of Iowa State and could put themselves in the driver’s seat for their second Big XII championship appearance in three years. They’ve run the ball well this season with 273.3 yard per game and will need another big game from Abram Smith to win this game.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will rely upon quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is coming off a game in which he threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to tuck the ball and run, especially given the injuries at running back, will ultimately be the difference in the game.

Caleb Spinner: Baylor 42, Oklahoma State 24

This would have been my must-watch game of the week if the Irish and Bearcats weren’t hogging the spotlight. Baylor has a larger margin of victory than Oklahoma State in almost every game they’ve played, however the Cowboys looked more decisive against their ranked opponent last weekend.

However, No. 14 Iowa State is a tougher opponent than No. 25 Kansas State in my opinion, so a win by three over the Cyclones says more than an 11-point win against a team 11 spots lower in the rankings. I have the Bears winning a fantastic battle between the Big 12’s two top teams by a score of 42-24.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s New Jersey Natives Looking Forward To Playing At Rutgers

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Says QB C.J. Stroud Looks Healthy In Practice

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi, Omari Abor, Earnest Greene And More

2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!