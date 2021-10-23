Game Prediction: No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Cowboys are still unbeaten and have a chance to make the CFP, but they can't afford to lose this weekend if they're going to sneak in.

There's a lot at stake for both of these teams this weekend. Oklahoma State certainly has a track to the Big 12 title game very much in front of them, but Iowa State might be the toughest team they've played so far this year (regardless of record). The Cyclones' defense is the real deal and the Cowboys need to try and establish that potent ground game early on.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting on Saturday afternoon:

OKLAHOMA STATE at IOWA STATE– Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Iowa State (-7.0)

O/U Total: 47

Brendan Gulick: Iowa State 27, Oklahoma State 14

You don't often see an unranked team as a touchdown-favorite against a top-10 opponent, but that's exactly what we have in Ames this weekend.

Oklahoma State continues to run the ball primarily, which is significantly counter-intuitive to the Pokes' usual DNA. Considering that Iowa State has arguably the best defense in the Big 12 this year, I think they're going to struggle to get it going on the ground. I'm leaning toward Iowa State in this game because I think OSU has been sloppy with the ball at times this year and I think Iowa State's offense has looked much better in recent weeks.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 21

It’s hard to believe that Oklahoma State is a one-touchdown underdog against Iowa State, though the Cowboys haven’t always had the best luck in Ames, having their national championship hopes ruined in double overtime in 2011, for example.

I don’t expect Saturday’s matchup to have a similar result, though, as the Cyclones will have a hard time stopping running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 193 yards in a win at Texas last week.

Caleb Spinner: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 20

The Cowboys have been riding the victory train this entire season, and have beaten three ranked opponents in as many weeks. Granted those teams were ranked closer to #25 than #1, but the wins have still been definitive for Oklahoma State. It’s difficult to judge the Cyclones on the other hand because they have one loss to a ranked team (No. 10 Iowa) and another to unranked Baylor.

The individual passing and rushing leaders for Iowa State have remained the same, while the ground attack for the Cowboys has risen substantially since Week 3 (high of 62 rushing yards in Week 2 and 218 in Week 3). I have the Cowboys taking care of business here by a close margin.

