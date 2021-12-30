Skip to main content
    Peach Bowl Game Prediction: Michigan State Spartans vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    With both teams missing their biggest star players, who will be the unexpected hero in tonight's Peach Bowl?
    The New Year's Six Bowl games begin this evening with a great matchup in Atlanta. Michigan State and Pitt both had really nice seasons and this should make for a great game to kick off the biggest weekend of college football each year.

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    MICHIGAN STATE vs. PITTSBURGHThursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN
    Spread: Michigan State (-3.5)
    O/U Total: 55.5

    Brendan Gulick: Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 20

    It's hard to get a great feel on a game that is lacking star-power. At times this season, both of these teams looked like they might be CFP-bound, but their dreams waned late in the season. It's harder to replace your starting quarterback than it is your star running back, but I haven't been a huge believer in the Spartans offense this season. Ultimately, I'm going to pick MSU though because I think it's going to be too tough for Pitt to replicate Pickett's success. That said, I think this game gets decided in a goofy way, perhaps on a really bizarre touchdown that nobody saw coming. 

    Andrew Lind: Michigan State 28, Pittsburgh 21

    Unfortunately, we won’t see either team at full strength after Panthers quarterback and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett and Spartans running back and Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III both opted out.

    That doesn’t mean there won’t be fireworks, though. With Walker out, expect Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor – who missed the final four games of the season – to have a big game to outshine Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

    Brett Hiltbrand: Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 14

    This would have been a fun one until Pitt QB and fake slider extraordinaire Kenny Pickett bounced early to protect his considerable NFL draft prospects. Oh wait, what's that? That sound? It's loud, ominous and signaling the end of the bowl system of college football. Time for CFP expansion folks or, shockingly, kids are going to figure out that these other games aren't worth the recliner and other swag they can actually afford now thanks to NI cash. Sparty by a billion. 

