Game Prediction: No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Penn State suddenly finds themselves right in the heart of the CFP conversation. Are they for real?

Indiana is still licking its wounds from last weekend's frustrating loss to Cincinnati, but Tom Allen says they aren't going to change their expectations or goals for the year because of a 2-loss September. Meanwhile, Penn State is living the high life thanks to a home win over Auburn and a season-opening victory vs. Wisconsin.

Here's what our staff is expecting on Saturday in Happy Valley!

INDIANA at PENN STATE – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Penn State (11.5)

O/U Total: 52.5

Brendan Gulick: Penn State 38, Indiana 28

I'm not sure I'll ever forget last year's unbelievable ending when Indiana absolutely STUNNED Penn State with Michael Penix's diving effort at the goal line. You can bet both teams have seen that highlight and heard plenty of conversation about it this week.

Penn State looks like they are a legitimate threat this year and Indiana has taken a noticeable step backwards, but I feel like this game is going to be a bit closer than some expect. I think Indiana covers the spread, but Penn State pulls out the win.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions have played good defense so far this year, they've been efficient in their passing attack and they've played the field position game nicely when it's been called for. On the flip side, I keep thinking about what Indiana is capable of, but haven't actually shown me this year. Especially with the game at Penn State, at night, in front of that crowd ... give me Penn State this week.

Andrew Lind: Penn State 37, Indiana 17

The Hoosiers’ overtime victory in last year’s season opener featured one of the craziest plays of the season, with quarterback Michael Penix reaching for the pylon on a two-point conversation to tie the game at the end of regulation.

It’s unlikely this year’s game is as memorable, though, as the Nittany Lions look like legitimate College Football Playoff contenders, at least throwing the ball and defensively, while Indiana looks nothing like a team that had heightened expectations after finishing 6-2 in 2020.

The biggest reason for the Hoosiers’ struggles is their minus-seven in turnover margin, and if Penix can’t take care of the football, this game will get out of hand quickly. On the other hand, this would be a good game for Penn State to finally get its running game going, too.

Caleb Spinner: Penn State 33, Indiana 13

Ohio State/Rutgers isn’t the only Big Ten matchup fighting for eyes this Saturday, though it should be the better game to watch. Penn State has earned their national placement with two wins against ranked opponents through only four weeks of play, and Indiana continues to make up for ground they lost opening weekend in their blowout-loss to Iowa.

The Nittany Lions still have to test their might against the No. 5 Hawkeyes, (the first of two top-15 opponents they’ll face in three weeks), but until then PSU fans can enjoy a relaxing win over the Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions pick up a revenge win at home, 33-13.

