Rose Bowl Game Prediction: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 11 Utah Utes

Ohio State is ready for its 16th Rose Bowl appearance on Saturday, and while Utah has never been to Pasadena, this should be a great game.

It sounds strange to say that Ohio State hoped not to be playing in the Rose Bowl, but since it's not a College Football Playoff site this year, a trip to Pasadena is the best consolation prize available to the Buckeyes.

They better be really careful though, because their opponent is not only thrilled to be here, this game feels like their Super Bowl. Utah is making its first ever trip to the Rose Bowl and they've had a fantastic season. They dismantled Oregon twice, including in the Pac-12 title game a few weeks ago.

With several Ohio State key players opting out of the game and several more unavailable with injury, the Buckeyes will have to showcase their depth if they're going to come away with a win.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

OHIO STATE vs. UTAH– Saturday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Spread: Ohio State (-4)

O/U Total: 64

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 38, Utah 24

I fully expect the Buckeyes to give up at least one touchdown that makes you want to throw your remote through the TV, but I also don't really expect Utah's defense to slow down the Ohio State attack. Even without Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, I still like the Scarlet and Gray in this game.

Utah is a very good team and this matchup reminds me of the Minnesota game early in the season. I expect the Utes to control a good chunk of the clock and I think they'll play a really competitive game. But Ohio State is the more talented team and they're coming off a bad loss where everyone is questioning how tough they truly are. I think this team will find the motivation it needs and they should leave Pasadena with a trophy.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 41 Utah 24

The Buckeyes failed to reach their ultimate goals of winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff, while the Utes have been deemed the team that nobody would want to play in an expanded playoff.

The motivation – or lack thereof – is enough to pick the Utes, right? No so fast. The Buckeyes, who are certainly the more talented team, should be eager to put the bitter taste of the loss to Michigan behind them and play their best game of the season against a very physical opponent.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ohio State 45, Utah 41

This might be the toughest Ohio State football game to predict that I can remember, simply because of the circumstances that led to the Buckeyes' appearance in the Grand Daddy. Opt outs have made their mark already for the Bucks and their opponent is super underrated, not to mention probably more motivated. There's very little for Ohio State to gain in this game and absolutely everything for Utah. It's an awful matchup for the Buckeyes.

That said...there's something about the way the sun sets on the San Gabriels that makes this Ohio boy feel something and I think that sentiment is prevalent enough throughout the Scarlet and Gray that it helps this team move the needle a bit. Ohio State owns that building as far as I'm concerned and there are few images better in college football than an Ohio State player celebrating a Rose Bowl victory with a rose in his mouth. All that being said, it's amazing to me how little this game is registering with Ohio State fans and that makes me wonder about the guys actually playing and coaching in it.

