Game Prediction: No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida Gators

It feels like the SEC is just a better football product when Tennessee and Florida are both really good doesn't it?

ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Knoxville, which is undoubtedly one of the coolest football towns in America.

The Volunteers come in with a ton of momentum and are off to a great start this year, including a marquee win over the Pitt Panthers.

Florida responded nicely last week after taking a Week 2 loss against Kentucky. The Gators came roaring out of the gates when they beat Utah, but now they have to refocus and play a third top-20 opponent in four weeks to open the season.

Here's what we think will happen when the Gators invade Rocky Top.

What's the betting line for Tennessee vs. Florida?

FLORIDA at TENNESSEE – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Tennessee (-11) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 62

Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Tennessee 38, Florida 28

I really like what I've seen from the Volunteers so far this season. Tennessee has really struggled against the SEC East for several years now, but this feels like the year they make substantial progress.

Not to mention, they've lost 16 of the last 17 meetings to Florida. Flipping that script would qualify as some steep expectations from Josh Heupel.

Hendon Hooker is playing extremely well and most importantly, he's taking care of the football. The Gators haven't been able to stop the run this year and Tennessee loves to run the ball. I think the Vols take care of business at home as Florida struggles during its first road game of the year.

Andrew Lind: Tennessee 34, Florida 17

Point blank, if Florida is going to win this game, quarterback Anthony Richardson is going to have to throw his first (and probably second or third) touchdown pass of the season. He’s been inconsistent and his pick-six against Kentucky went a long way toward losing that game.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is going to put up points. It’s simply a matter of whether or not the Gators can keep up. And while their run game has been strong, a one-dimensional offense won’t get the job done in Knoxville against a team that isn’t going to turn the ball over.

