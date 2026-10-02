Former Buckeyes Superstar Wastes Little Time Achieving NFL-Wide Recognition

There was hardly any doubt that Ohio State’s vaunted 2025 defense would produce some legit top-level talent for NFL teams, a suspicion that was confirmed when three Buckeyes defenders were picked up among the first 11 selections of last April’s draft.

One of those standouts has already started his own individual awards collection.

Sonny Styles, selected seventh overall by the Washington Commanders, has been named the NFC’s Defensive Player of Week 3, after a monster performance during his team’s upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, 33-31.

The rookie linebacker made play after play against the Seahawks for Washington’s first victory of the season, posting five total tackles and one forced fumble early in the contest.



He also added one interception and two defended passes, including a spectacular play on fellow rookie Jadarian Price on a wheel route in the second quarter.





we've seen a lot of linebackers get cooked by this particular route so many times over the last few seasons. What a play by Sonny Styles to stick with it and get a hand in there to break up a good throw pic.twitter.com/SjowP8w9WH — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 28, 2026

His pick in the third quarter led immediately to a Commanders touchdown.

It’s hardly a surprise when you see a former Ohio State Buckeye standout doing well in the NFL, especially at the wide receiver, defensive back or -- as it is in this case -- linebacker position.

But it’s still very much worth pointing out when the accolades start arriving almost immediately.

For the season, Styles has already racked up 12 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two tackles for a loss, plus his interception and forced fumble. He’s played 170 snaps on defense for the Commanders, a whopping 96 percent for the rookie.

It’s taken very little time for Styles to become a key component in head coach Dan Quinn’s defense. Styles is the second rookie to win weekly honors for the 2026 regular season, following Raiders' cornerback Hezekiah Masses, who was recognized as the AFC’s top defensive player of Week 2.

Styles currently holds the third-shortest odds to become the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year across several sportsbooks, with a betting line ranging from +600 to +700, leading all Buckeyes.

What's next for Styles and the Commanders?

Styles’ next outing for the Commanders will be overseas, as Washington will play Indianapolis in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as part of the league’s Week 4 slate. There, he should see a familiar face in Colt’s sixth-round rookie Caden Curry, also a standout from Ohio State’s 2025 defense.

After that, he’ll face off against fellow first-round linebacker Arvell Reese and the Giants in Week 5, before meeting again in Week 10 for a prime time game on Thursday night. This clash of former Ohio State teammates will be one of the most followed all year long.

Washington is scheduled to face second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald’s Houston squad in Week 14. McDonald has yet to take an NFL snap due to injury.

Styles and the Commanders already played safety Caleb Downs and the Cowboys in Week 2, and will see them again in Week 18 for the final week of the regular season.