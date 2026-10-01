NFL Week 4 Schedule 2026: Ranking All 16 Games From Worst to Best

We’re officially into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, which means September is now behind us. Any last bit of summer you may have been hanging on to will quickly be replaced with sweatshirt weather, pumpkin spice and, of course, great football.

The upcoming slate of games will feature two intradivision matchups—one of which is between two 3–0 teams—along with a battle between the NFL’s two Texas teams, the season’s first game in London and a pair of the league’s best rosters facing off in Philadelphia.

So let’s get into it. Here’s a snapshot preview of all 16 games for Week 4, ranked from the least to most watchable.

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Ranking all 16 NFL Week 4 games from worst to best

Matt LeFleur and the Packers are headed to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

16. Packers (1–2) at Buccaneers (0–3)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

The Packers were embarrassed by the Falcons last Thursday night, scoring just 14 points in their home opener while allowing 35 to an Atlanta offense led by Michael Penix Jr. in his first start of the season. They’ll now head to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers, who will start rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels at quarterback after Baker Mayfield dislocated his thumb on Sunday. The seat of the losing coach in this one will only get hotter, as both Matt LaFleur and Todd Bowles have their teams off to uninspired starts to begin 2026.

15. Dolphins (0–3) at Vikings (3–0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

This may be the most lopsided matchup of Week 3. Heading into Sunday, the Dolphins are tied for the fewest points per game scored this season at just 12.0, while the Vikings’ defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game with just 13.7. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores could very well make life difficult for the Miami team that he used to coach. For what it’s worth, this marks the first game the Vikings will play without J.J. McCarthy on their roster since they drafted him in the first round in 2024. The quarterback was traded to the Giants earlier this week for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

14. Colts (1–2) vs. Commanders (1–2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Where to watch: NFL Network

The Colts and Commanders will head across the pond this weekend for the first of three NFL games in London this season. While the stand-alone, international aspect is probably what’s most notable about this matchup, both teams did notch their first wins of the year last week, somewhat quieting the noise surrounding their head coaches’ job security. Indianapolis overcame a fourth-quarter collapse against the Texans thanks to Daniel Jones leading a game-winning drive that ended in a 53-yard Spencer Shrader field goal, while Marcus Mariota took over for Jayden Daniels and led Washington to an upset win over the Seahawks. Still, this one doesn’t have quite the oomph it would have if Daniels were under center.

13. Titans (0–3) at Ravens (2–1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Ravens pulled off a stunner against the Cowboys in Week 3, with Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers connecting on a 27-yard gain with just seven seconds remaining to set up kicker Tyler Loop for the game-winning field goal. Now 2–1, they’ll return home from Rio to welcome the Titans to Baltimore. Tennessee has yet to show much during its 0–3 start to the Robert Saleh era, particularly on offense, where coordinator Brian Daboll and quarterback Cam Ward have mustered just 249.3 yards and 12.3 points per game—both bottom-three marks in the league. Needless to say, this one between the Ravens and Titans could get ugly quick.

12. Cardinals (1–2) at Giants (2–1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Giants have had quite the fall from grace since their Week 1 win over the Cowboys. They’ve lost both Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns for the season with knee injuries, and even as the team seems to be taking on the “calm psycho” identity of John Harbaugh , the front office made a head-scratching decision this week by trading a 2027 fifth-round pick for quarterback J.J. McCarthy—whose tenure with the Vikings was far from successful. New York will trot out Jameis Winston for at least one more week, however, as the Giants get ready to face the Cardinals this weekend. To their credit, the Cardinals have been competitive in two of their three games this year under new head coach Mike LaFleur. Even still, this one has “meh” written all over it.

11. Chargers (0–3) at Seahawks (2–1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

Mike Macdonald has logged two stints coaching college football. The first came at Georgia from 2010 to 2013, while the other was in 2021—when he served as Michigan’s defensive coordinator for one season under Jim Harbaugh. Macdonald will now face his former boss this Sunday when his Super Bowl–champion Seahawks welcome the 0–3 Chargers to Seattle. Los Angeles nearly upset the Bills last Sunday in Buffalo before a fourth-quarter collapse, while the Seahawks were taken down by the Jayden Daniels–less Commanders in Sam Darnold’s return from a glute injury.

10. Lions (2–1) at Panthers (1–2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC

Despite allowing a whopping 31.7 points per game this season—the most in the NFL—the Lions have managed to post a 2–1 record thanks to shootout wins over the Saints and Jets. Offensive firepower will likely be on full display again this Sunday when they head to Charlotte for a matchup against the Panthers, and that was true even before the Panthers put starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on IR this week. Carolina is scoring the fifth-most points per game this season at 29.7, while quarterback Bryce Young leads the NFL in passing yards with 939. The Panthers’ defense, however, allowed a 59-point barrage from the Bears in Week 1. A betting man would probably take the over.

9. Jets (1–2) at Bears (2–1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

How ’bout that Case Keenum?! The 38-year-old veteran made his first start since 2023 on Monday night in place of injured quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. He accounted for three total touchdowns in the Bears’ upset win over the Eagles, helping Chicago to a 2–1 record and further displaying Ben Johnson’s offensive prowess . In Week 4, they’ll take on the Jets, who—despite starting the season 1–2—have been competitive in all three of their matchups. This one has the makings of a potential upset, given the uncertainty under center for the Bears.

8. Cowboys (1–2) at Texans (0–3)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

The NFL’s battle of Texas will commence on Sunday afternoon as the Cowboys will head from Dallas to Houston to take on the Texans. This may not seem like a big game on the surface, but the stakes are high for both teams after last-minute losses in Week 3. Dallas is on the verge of falling even further behind in the NFC East standings, while Houston has started 0–3 for a second consecutive season and is looking to avoid 0–4 after entering the season as a popular pick to win the AFC .

7. Falcons (1–2) at Saints (1–2)

Date: Monday, Oct. 5

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ESPN

The Falcons pulled off a bit of a stunner last Thursday night in Michael Penix Jr.’s return to action, beating the Packers 35–14 and giving Atlanta fans some hope following their 0–2 start. They’ll now head to New Orleans for a prime-time battle on Monday Night Football against a Saints team that sits at 1–2, but has put up three consecutive 24-plus-point performances behind second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Both teams sit atop the NFC South alongside the Panthers, meaning there’s plenty on the line in this intradivision matchup. It could end up being a sneaky great game. It will likely be an emotional evening in New Orleans , as this specific matchup is being played to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Domecoming, when they played in the Saints’ first game in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

6. Patriots (1–2) at Bills (3–0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

What has happened to Drake Maye ? It’s the question everyone is asking after the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up has turned the ball over seven times through the Patriots’ first three games. Sitting on a 1–2 record, New England will now travel to Buffalo this weekend to face the Bills—who sit atop the AFC East at 3–0 following their comeback win over the Chargers last Sunday . Josh Allen & Co. should have their way with the Patriots in this one. That said, in a similar spot last season , New England went into Highmark Stadium and upset the undefeated Bills.

5. Steelers (2–1) at Browns (2–1)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Browns have done quite the 180° since naming Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback in late August . After an 0–1 start, Cleveland has now won back-to-back games—including a home victory over the Panthers last Sunday that actually saw the Dawg Pound cheer for their signal-caller—and now sits in a four-way tie within the AFC North. They’ll welcome one of those currently deadlocked rivals, the Steelers, to Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night. Pittsburgh is fresh off a win over the Bengals that saw Aaron Rodgers turn back the clock with a 300-total-yard, three-passing-touchdown performance.

4. Rams (1–2) at Eagles (2–1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

After mounting a 16–0 lead over the Broncos last Sunday night, the Rams were outscored 30–10 in the second half, and in turn were handed their second loss of the season. They’ve now started 1–2 for the third time in four years and have yet to look like the superteam they were dubbed as this offseason. Still, Los Angeles is one of the most talented teams in the sport, and will go up against another loaded roster in the Eagles in Week 4. Philadelphia was upset by third-string quarterback Case Keenum and the Bears on Monday night and now sits at 2–1. This heavyweight bout from Lincoln Financial Field brings with it massive implications for the eventual NFC playoff race.

3. Jaguars (2–1) at Bengals (2–1)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Jaguars showed they were the real deal in Week 3 with their dominant 35–6 win over the Patriots. Not only does Trevor Lawrence look more comfortable in his second year under Liam Coen, but Travis Hunter is making the type of plays that warranted Jacksonville trading up to draft him with the No. 2 pick in 2025 and Bhaysul Tuten continues to be one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. They’ll face the Bengals on Sunday, who are also 2–1 thanks to an efficient Joe Burrow and an improved defense that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 10 times—the fourth-most in the NFL this season—though coming off a loss to Pittsburgh.

2. Chiefs (3–0) at Raiders (3–0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Raiders have been the surprise team of 2026 so far. After going 3–14 last season and landing the No. 1 pick in the draft, Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak, revamped its roster and has now started the year 3–0 for the first time since 2021. Their biggest test to date will come Sunday against the Chiefs, who have also started the season 3–0 behind a resurgent Patrick Mahomes and a seemingly ageless Travis Kelce. CBS has given this matchup its top broadcast duo in Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt for good reason, as it’s a perfect measuring stick for both teams as they look to further establish what their identities will be for the rest of the year.

1. Broncos (2–1) at 49ers (3–0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

We’ve got somewhat of a Shanahan Bowl on our hands this Sunday afternoon, as Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will face off against the Broncos— who were coached by Kyle’s father, Mike, from 1995 to 2008 . Denver won two Super Bowls during Shanahan’s tenure and is now looking to add another Lombardi to the trophy case in 2026. They’re on the right track with a 2–1 record and a come-from-behind win over the Rams under their belt, but will run into a buzzsaw this weekend. The 49ers enter Week 4 at 3–0 with wins over the Rams, Dolphins and Cardinals, and quarterback Brock Purdy is playing some of the most efficient football of his career—leading the NFL with a 133.1 passer rating. Even amid an influx of injuries, San Francisco looks like a true contender through three weeks.

Full Week 4 NFL schedule

Bo Nix and the Broncos will face the 49ers on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who is playing on Thursday Night Football this week?

Home team Away team Time Where to watch Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 4

Home team Away team Time Where to watch Washington Commanders (London) Indianapolis Colts 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Buffalo Bills New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Chicago Bears New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Cincinnati Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. ET CBS New York Giants Arizona Cardinals 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Baltimore Ravens Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins 4:05 p.m. ET Fox Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET CBS San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Who is playing on Sunday Night Football this week?

Home team Away team Time Where to watch Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Who is playing on Monday Night Football this week?

Home team Away team Time Where to watch New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN