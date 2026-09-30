Every Buckeye Who Could Get Drafted in 2027

In the last two years, no college program has had more players drafted than Ohio State. The 2025 and 2026 NFL drafts also featured eight Buckeyes drafted in the first round, which doubles the next best team in the nation.

While there may not be as much high-end talent taken in the first round this year, the draft production out of Ohio State should not fall off this year.

Ohio State receiving yards record holder and Heisman contender Jeremiah Smith is expected to be a top-5 pick, but outside of him no Buckeye currently is a surefire first-round draft pick.

Looking ahead, here are some early predictions on who could be drafted out of Columbus from this season’s squad and where I project them to be taken.

Jeremiah Smith: Top 5 Pick

If Smith was not already penciled in as a top-5 pick coming into the year, his play thus far surely has.

He currently leads the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns, and his 217-yard and 4 touchdown performance against Illinois got their defensive coordinator booted following the game.

Barring injury, it would be a major surprise if Smith is not one of the first three picks in the 2027 NFL Draft let alone first five.

Austin Siereveld: Late 1st/Early 2nd Round

Even with the shaky play from the offensive line to start the season, Siereveld has been a proven stalwart at tackle for Ohio State the last two seasons.

This combined with his versatile ability to also play guard will make him an intriguing option for NFL teams looking to add depth on their line.

Jaylen McClain: Mid-Late 2nd Round

The defense received a lot of grief for their performance against Illinois last Saturday, but McClain was able to make some big plays disrupting passes during the game.

The junior safety has an interception and three pass deflections to start the season, and his continued production on the back end of this defense should continue to raise eyebrows of scouts as his stock is one of the most favorable to watch for Ohio State.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr.: Mid-Late 2nd Round

For a Ohio State pass rush that is still looking to find rhythm, Jackson Jr. has been a lone bright spot among the defensive line.

He is tied for the team lead in sacks with 2, and should continue to find opportunities to make plays in the backfield.

If he can ramp up his production at his 6-foot-6 and 263 pound frame, NFL teams will be all over grabbing the senior defensive end.

Julian Sayin: 3rd-4th Round

This may be one of the more volatile projections out of this whole list, as Sayin could easily rise, maintain or drop his stock as the season has gone on.

Sayin had arguably one of his best games against Illinois, where he showed scouts another dimension to his game by showing his mobility in the pocket.

If the junior quarterback continues to show versatility to his game and keep up his unprecedented accuracy and Ohio State is successful in the postseason, Sayin could easily see this stock rise to the first round.

Luke Montgomery: 3rd-4th round

Montgomery has proven himself as a mauler since he started getting playing time during Ohio State’s championship run in 2024.

As his aggression can hurt him in the run game from time to time, it would be hard to see NFL teams pass on his physicality past the fourth round of this draft.

Christian Alliegro: 4th-5th round

It is hard to truly evaluate the play of Alliegro to this point due to the constant rotation at linebacker for Ohio State this season, but his production in his career tells.

If Alliegro can help turn the energy around this Ohio State defense right now and limit the big plays it seems susceptible to, Alliegro could be a late flier a team will take a pick on.

Carson Hinzman: 4th-5th round

Hinzman has been highlighted his entire career as a Buckeye for his communication skills and want to make the group an elite one.

He may not have the same skillset of many of the great centers Ohio State has had in the past, but the character and drive Hinzman brings should attract teams late in the draft.

Devin McCuin: 5th-6th round

After his first game at Ohio State, where he finished with 6 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown against Ball State, it looked like McCuin could be one of the biggest names to watch in terms of draft stock the rest of the year.

Since, he has only tallied 68 yards and seems to be at risk of losing the true WR2 role in the offense.

If McCuin can reinsert himself in some of these big games Ohio State has looming on the schedule, this stock could rise. For now though, he projects as a late flier with speed in this upcoming draft.

Payton Pierce: 6th-7th round

Pierce has shown a strong ability to be effective in the run game and having a strong nose for causing turnovers. Yet, he also is hurt from the rotation of linebackers existing for Ohio State with the others looking more athletic than him.

He still has plenty of good tape out there and should be seen as a solid depth linebacker for NFL teams to want, landing him late in the draft.

Earl Little Jr.: 6th-7th round

Little Jr. is the last player on this list and once that could be seen more as an undrafted player pickup post-draft. Yet, I believe his play can move his stock into a team taking him late in drafts.

He has shown a lot of speed flying around the field and loves to come down from the safety spot and make plays. He is another player that if he can help limit big plays and cause some turnovers for the Buckeyes, he may open some scouts' eyes.