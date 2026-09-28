Commanders Rookie Sonny Styles Did Something No Washington Rookie Ever Had

Sunday marked a first for a rookie in the Burgundy and Gold after linebacker Sonny Styles finished with five tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed in a 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Styles became the first Washington rookie in franchise history to record an interception, a forced fumble, and multiple passes defensed in the same game.



Styles played all 67 defensive snaps for the Commanders as the team deals with injuries to Frankie Luvu, Jordan Magee, and now Leo Chenal, and the linebacker room has thinned quickly. Just three games in, Washington doesn't have training wheels on its top-10 pick, which is promising.



Styles made his biggest impact in the third quarter, picking off Sam Darnold on a ball that hit Tim Settle's helmet first and giving Washington the ball at the Seattle 43. Three plays later, Marcus Mariota found Terry McLaurin for a 30-yard touchdown. Later in the quarter, Styles knocked the ball loose from tight end Eric Saubert near the goal line, although Seattle recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. The second one didn't become a turnover, but Styles was around the football all afternoon and gave Washington another glimpse of the playmaking ability it drafted him for.



After the game, Styles sounded like he saw some things he wants to work on: "I’m not anywhere near where I want to be," he said. With injuries clouding the linebacker room and Chenal undergoing season-ending neck surgery today, Washington's linebacker position is evolving with Styles at the head of it. Entrusting him with every snap against the defending champs shows you everything you need to know about how Washington views this young stud.



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Sonny Styles was EVERYWHERE in Washington’s win over Seattle.



4 TKL, 1 INT, 2 PD, 1 FF, 1 QBH vs Seahawks



The rookie came away with his first career interception and forced a fumble against the defending champs. https://t.co/UMG5nOAliR pic.twitter.com/H3zRDCHDxE — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 27, 2026