Positive Josh Allen Injury Update Has Minor Impact on Patriots vs. Bills Odds in NFL Week 4

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was banged up a bit following the team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, as he took a shot to his knee that led to some speculation that he could miss practice time this week.

However, Allen participated in Wednesday's practice for Buffalo and is not in the injury report ahead of their matchup with the New England Patriots.

Josh Allen not listed on injury report for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 30, 2026

That's a great sign for the Bills, who opened up as seven-point favorites in this AFC East battle. Buffalo actually dropped in the odds ahead of Wednesday's practice session, even though head coach Joe Brady said he was "not concerned" with Allen's injury.

It appears that the star quarterback isn't facing anything series, and DraftKings Sportsbook has now moved the Bills to -120 to cover the 6.5-point spread, a slight move to the juice even though the price has dropped half a point since opening on Sunday night.

If Allen remains a full participant at practice, there's a good chance this line could move back up to seven by kickoff on Sunday.

The MVP favorite this season, Allen is off to a strong start, leading the Bills to a perfect 3-0 record. Buffalo is now the favorite to win the Super Bowl at some sportsbooks, and it's in the driver's seat for the top spot in the AFC.

The star quarterback has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 786 yards, five scores and just two picks. He's also made a major impact on the ground, carrying the ball 28 times for 114 yards and six touchdowns. Allen has scored twice on the ground in every game this season.

Buffalo's practice reports will be worth monitoring in Week 4, but all signs point to Allen being a full go for this Week 4 showdown.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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