Former Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar Has Terrific Preseason Debut
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star J.T. Tuimoloau made his preseason debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday evening, and he dominated. Not only did he record a sack, but his 21.4% win rate was also impressive. For the Ohio State faithful, seeing Tuimoloau thrive at the next level is far from shocking. He was terrific during his time in Columbus and was a solid pick in the second round by the Colts.
From Edgewood, WA, Tuimoloau was a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2021. He, like many other premier prospects such as Chase Young, developed and honed in on his talents while with the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-4 defensive end spent all four seasons with the Buckeyes, capping off his career with a national championship just like Emeka Egbuka, who is now playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
That said, Tuimoloau had a Big Ten-high 12.5 sacks last season, marking his best year by a long shot at the collegiate level. Here are his numbers broken down by Pro Football Focus, a leading company for analytics in the football space.
For the short explanation, Tuimoloau impressed mightily.
Tuimoloau played in double-digit games during each of his seasons with the Buckeyes and was a key part in one of the best defenses to come through Columbus a season ago. He has the speed to beat larger offensive guards and the size to get through the tackles. He's going to be an absolute force at the highest level in football.
What did analysts say of Tuimoloau?
"Rugged edge defender with the size, length and toughness to play up or down in hybrid fronts. Tuimoloau plays to his size. His game revolves around power and force. He uses well-timed strikes and good length to stay separated and shed the block cleanly. He plays hard but has average pursuit quickness outside the box and trouble holding his ground against drive blockers in-line. Tuimoloau's power rush helped him tear through the expanded College Football Playoff, with 6.5 sacks over four games, but his rush plan and hand work need refinement to maintain the momentum he built as a rusher during the 2024 season. He’s unlikely to become a star but his traits and demeanor fit the profile of a good NFL starter," NFL.com wrote.
They were right, and he does play hard. Expect a solid rookie season from the star defensive end.