Urban Meyer Hires Former Buckeye Anthony Schlegel

Anthony Schlegel Joining Urban Meyer to Run Jaguars' Strength and Conditioning Program

The former Buckeye linebacker is reuniting with Meyer and heading back to the NFL after a brief playing career.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has reportedly hired a new strength and conditioning coach - and not surprisingly, he's leaning on a former Buckeye.

Anthony Schlegel, who is a former Ohio State linebacker and current radio co-host, said on the radio this morning that he is joining Meyer and the Jags as the head strength and conditioning coach. 

“You have the opportunity to work for someone you believe in and trust and understand their culture and what they want in an organization with Coach Meyer,” Schlegel said. “All gas, no brakes, let's go.”

“It's something you've been preparing for, you pray about it, you consult with your wife about it, you ask your kids about it. You try to show them how you make these types of decisions in a godly manner. And then you come to the conclusion that this is what you gotta do,” Schlegel said. “So you put your trust that you have the tools to accomplish the mission.”

Schlegel was a terrific college linebacker after playing for the Buckeyes from 2003-2005 before playing the NFL for the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. Schelgel came back to Ohio State to work with the Buckeyes' strength and conditioning program.

Schlegel used his education to start his own company, The Difference USA, which designed strength and conditioning equipment for football teams at all levels. He has been a co-host on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus for one year.

