Ohio State Remains No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Toledo

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following a 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday evening.

Georgia moved into the top spot in this week’s poll following a 48-7 win over South Carolina, while Alabama fell one notch despite its 63-7 blowout victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

Michigan, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 4 after its 59-0 win over UConn, while Clemson rounds out the top five after following a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of four Big Ten team’s in this week’s poll, as they are joined by Penn State at No. 15 and Michigan State at No. 21. The Nittany Lions won 41-12 at Auburn, while the Spartans fell on the road to Washington, 39-28.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (40) Alabama (24) Ohio State (1) Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas N.C. State Tennessee Ole Miss Utah Penn State Wake Forest Baylor Oregon Texas Texas A&M Michigan State Florida BYU Washington Miami (Fla.)

