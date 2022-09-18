Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Toledo

The Buckeyes fell just 14 yards shy of setting a new program record with 763 yards of total offense.
Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following a 77-21 win over Toledo on Saturday evening.

Georgia moved into the top spot in this week’s poll following a 48-7 win over South Carolina, while Alabama fell one notch despite its 63-7 blowout victory over Louisiana-Monroe. 

Michigan, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 4 after its 59-0 win over UConn, while Clemson rounds out the top five after following a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of four Big Ten team’s in this week’s poll, as they are joined by Penn State at No. 15 and Michigan State at No. 21. The Nittany Lions won 41-12 at Auburn, while the Spartans fell on the road to Washington, 39-28.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (40)
  2. Alabama (24)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. N.C. State
  12. Tennessee
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Baylor
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Michigan State
  22. Florida
  23. BYU
  24. Washington
  25. Miami (Fla.)

