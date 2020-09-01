SI.com
Four Buckeyes Claim Spots on ESPN's Top-50 List

Kyle Kelly

ESPN revealed its annual rankings of the top 50 players in college football today and the Buckeyes had four players placed on the list.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields, junior cornerback Shaun Wade, junior wide receiver Chris Olave and junior offensive guard Wyatt Davis were represented from Ohio State. Ryan McGee, a senior writer for ESPN, was responsible for the rankings.

Headlined by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, OSU’s Justin Fields grabbed the No. 4 spot on ESPN’s rankings as the second best quarterback in college football. Fields, who appeared on last year’s list as the No. 49 player as a sophomore, was the highest rated player from the Big Ten.

Ohio State only had one defensive player featured in the rankings. Shaun Wade was slotted as the No. 21 overall player in the list that featured two defensive backs ranked ahead of him. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain claimed the No. 2 and No. 10 spots, respectively.

Chris Olave found the No. 27 spot on the rankings in a wide receiver-heavy top 50. Six pass-catchers were ranked ahead of Olave, including two from the Big Ten.

Wyatt Davis wrapped up the Buckeye players ranked at No. 31. Five offensive linemen claimed higher spots than Davis, none of whom were from the Big Ten.

Wade, Olave and Davis all were unranked in last year’s list.

Only Alabama (6) had more players featured in ESPN’s Top-50 rankings. LSU matched the Buckeyes with four players on the list, however, OSU’s players were represented all within the top 35.

