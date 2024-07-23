Four Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Big Ten Preseason Honors
The Big Ten Conference is holding their Media Days from July 23-25 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Not only does the Big Ten season get a start at the home of the Indianapolis Colts but it will also conclude there with the Big Ten Championship in December. This has been the setup for quite a while and it seems fitting as all of the players aspire to return later in the year.
The Ohio State Buckeyes get their chance at the podium on Tuesday with Denzel Burke, Emeka Egbuka and Jack Sawyer representing the Buckeyes along with head coach Ryan Day. Prior to any Big Ten players or coaches stepping up to the podium, the Big Ten Conference announced their list receiving preseason honors.
The Buckeyes have four players earning 2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors, including wide receiver Emeka Egbuka who is there in Indy. Joining Egbuka on the list is safety Caleb Downs, running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.
Egbuka, Henderson and Tuimoloau are experienced players with the Ohio State Buckeyes and will look to be major impact players this coming season in an effort to lead the Buckeyes to significant success. Egbuka currently has 124 receptions for 1,857 yards and 14 touchdowns in his Ohio State career to this point. Henderson has 446 carries for 2,745 yards and 32 touchdowns across three seasons. Tuimoloau currently has 83 total tackles and 11 sacks in his Buckeyes' career to this point.
Joining the three players who have played a lot of football for Ohio State in three seasons, happens to be Alabama transfer Caleb Downs. Downs is yet to step on the field for the Buckeyes in the regular season, but there is a ton of hype around him. After making a name for himself as a freshman in the SEC last season, the Big Ten Conference is clearly expecting big things as well. Downs has a chance to be a star on what may even be the best defense in the entire country.
Here are the rest of the players to be named to the 2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors list:
- LB - Jay Higgins - Iowa
- DT - Mason Graham - Michigan
- CB - Will Johnson - Michigan
- TE - Colston Loveland - Michigan
- QB - Dillon Grabriel - Oregon
- WR - Tez Johnson - Oregon
- DE - Abdul Carter - Penn State
- RB - Kyle Monangai - Rutgers
In a group of 12 players, Ohio State had four - the most of any team. This comes one day after Ohio State was deemed heavy favorites to win the Big Ten by voters in cleveland.com's preseason poll.
Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes' players are scheduled to speak at the podium Tuesday afternoon.