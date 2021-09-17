Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 11 Florida Gators

A rematch of last year's SEC title game is the national game of the week. Can Florida pull off an upset?

This is one of two games that will have a ton of national attention this week. No. 1 Alabama has looked every bit as good through the first couple weeks this season as you'd expect, but this will be far and away its biggest test. Florida has a ton of talent and home field advantage. Could the Gators beat Alabama for the first time since 2008?

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in a Saturday afternoon in the Swamp.

ALABAMA at FLORIDA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Alabama (-14.5)

O/U Total: 59.5

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 52, Florida 35

10 of the last 17 meetings between Alabama and Florida (including the last three in a row) have come in the SEC title game. Two powerhouse programs in the heart of the South, with an insane amount of talent on the field. Last year's SEC championship game was an incredible game. Can Florida upset the mighty Tide?

I'm not picking against 'Bama until someone knocks them off. That could very well be this week, but I'm not predicting it. Statistically, Florida has been unbelievably good running the ball - they have the No. 1 rush offense and No. 2 total offense in the nation ... but they did that against FAU and South Florida. Their defense in both games was above average. It has to be SO much better to beat Alabama. The Tide haven't shown a weakness this year.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 42, Florida 24

I have no reason to pick against the Crimson Tide in any game this season, but Saturday’s game against the Gators – in theory – could be one of their bigger challenges. I just don’t think Florida has the offensive firepower or the right quarterback under center to get the job done.

My only real concern for Alabama is quarterback Bryce Young, who will be entering the toughest environment of his young career. I expect a slow start from him, but his receivers will make plays and help the Crimson Tide pull away in the second half.

Brett Hiltbrand: Alabama 40, Florida 17

Saban Saban Saban Saban Saban Saban Saban Saban and Dan Mullen is in charge at Florida.

New QB for the Gators maybe gives them a spark but it doesn't matter overall.

Caleb Spinner: Alabama 38, Florida 35

After two easy opponents to start the season, Alabama finally might face a challenge this week in Florida. In all fairness the Gators haven’t had a real test yet either, having beaten Florida Atlantic and then South Florida in their first two games. This will be a great game to watch by all accounts, however Alabama will prevail. The Crimson Tide drown the Gators in a close game, 38-35.

