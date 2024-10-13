How Ohio State's Loss To Oregon Should Alter AP Poll Rankings
The battle in Eugene between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks will go down as an instant classic. It was nothing short of a heavyweight battle trading punches throughout the night.
After flipping the lead numerous times, Oregon took a one-point lead with under two minutes left to play. Despite driving down the field and initially getting in field goal range, the Buckeyes made several costly mistakes which resulted in losing the game 32-31.
Will the result of this game significantly alter the newest AP Poll rankings?
Probably not.
The safe assumption is that the Texas Longhorns remain at No. 1 after obliterating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 in the Red River Rivalry.
As for the undefeated Ducks, they should move up one spot to No. 2 after securing a big win over the Buckeyes. Despite a slower start to the year and some closer games than expected in non-conference play, this should give this team a ton of momentum.
As for No. 3 to No. 5, this is where things may get a little controversial. Penn State is undefeated but were tested on the road at USC before winning 33-30 on a walk off field goal. Georgia was at No. 5 and holds their lone loss to Alabama. Despite winning on Saturday versus Mississippi State, it was not a convincing win (41-31).
I truly believe that Ohio State should only drop back to No. 3 due to it being a one-point game on the road in a No. 2 versus No. 3 clash. That being said, recency bias in under 24 hours likely means that Penn State will be No. 3, Georgia No. 4 and Ohio State No. 5.
There should be no reason that the Buckeyes drop far.
As for if this loss really hurts Ohio State in the long run, I do not believe so.
The new 12-team College Football Playoff means that teams with two and even three losses will make the playoff. Ohio State would have to suffer a complete collapse and I don't see that happening.
Truthfully, it feels like we watched the two best teams in the Big Ten Conference last night despite some poor individual performances for Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Ducks will likely meet again later in the season if not once but twice.