Ian Moore Finding Confidence, Comfortability Through Three Games as Starter

Coming into 2026, no position group on Ohio State’s roster had more continuity than the offensive line.

With four of five starters returning, there was only one spot to fill at training camp: left tackle.

Junior Ian Moore was the favorite coming into camp to join the platoon of Austin Siereveld, Luke Montgomery, Carson Hinzman and Phillip Daniels up front for the Buckeyes. Moore never lost momentum in securing the job and has been the consistent starter for the first three games of the season for the Buckeyes.

With the starts now under his belt, Moore is finding more confidence in the position and getting a better rhythm in being a mover in the run game while protecting quarterback Julian Sayin’s blind side.

“I feel like it’s always been comfortable, but I guess it's more comfortable now,” Moore said during media availability leading up to today’s game against Illinois, “You get those starts under your belt and you just start getting a rhythm.”

Moore’s understanding of the game as an offensive lineman is also improving as he has seen more snaps as the season has gone on, understanding the different tendencies and abilities of the different edge rushers he has seen thus far.

“Every pass rusher is different,” Moore said, “You’ve got guys in the run game that might fit you, or they try to go immediately to a disconnect move. I feel like [analyzing it in a] drive by drive basis is always great.”

Moore Gained Perspective with Colin Simmons Matchup, Lost to Texas

One of the edge rushers Moore has seen thus far is Texas’ Colin Simmons, who is a projected top-10 pick in next year’s NFL Draft and the SEC sack leader from last year.

Moore credits the matchup in helping him develop and understanding not every rep will be perfect, but it is always about the next one.

“He’s a great football player,” Moore said about Simmons, “You’re not gonna have a great rep every single time, so like it’s next [play]. We call it goldfish memory.”

Big Ten Play Brings Different Motivation for Moore, Offensive Line

Now starting Big Ten play today with Illinois visiting the Horseshoe, Moore acknowledges it is these kinds of games in the conference that brought him here.

“It’s Big Ten ball,” Moore said, “That’s why I am here. A lot of us lineman come to Big Ten schools because you know it's going to be downhill, and you know it’s going to be physical.”

The offensive line has been one of the questions thus far for Ohio State, as a slow running game out of the gates has been a highlight complaint for Buckeye fans expecting a big year out of that room.

With Illinois, being the first Big Ten matchup before one of Ohio State’s hardest conference schedules they have had in recent years, the spotlight will be on Moore and the rest of the offensive line as they try to compliment one of top passing games in the country this far with a physical, downhill run game.