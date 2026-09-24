Ryan Day Has One Major Decision to Make Before Ohio State vs. Illinois

For Ohio State, non-conference play has concluded, and the Big Ten slate begins against Illinois in Columbus on Saturday.

After two straightforward wins to start, the Buckeyes dropped their last game to Texas, 24-23, and will be eager to bounce back, but one lingering issue remains that coach Ryan Day must address.

Ohio State right tackle Phillip Daniels missed Saturday’s win over Kent State because of an injury, leaving his status for the Buckeyes’ upcoming matchup with Illinois uncertain.

Asked about Daniels’ availability, coach Ryan Day pointed to the Big Ten’s new availability report, and Day confirmed that Daniels is expected to practice in some capacity this week.

Daniels is a key ailment to monitor, given that he’s one of Sayin’s top protectors. He played 32 total snaps in the season opener against Ball State and was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2025.

However, Daniels suffered a lower-body injury during the Week 2 loss to Texas, when Ohio State squandered a 23-3 lead and ultimately fell 24-23 in Austin.

Could Day be forced into putting VanSickle in for a third career start?

Gabe VanSickle stepped in for Ohio State against Kent State, playing 48 snaps in Week 3 and looking solid in the process.

Daniels was originally injured against Texas, and VanSickle has filled in well ever since. Ohio State clearly trusts VanSickle as its sixth offensive lineman, the first player off the bench at either interior or exterior spots, thanks to the flexibility of moving Austin Siereveld out to tackle.

Kent State is a step down in competition from what the Buckeyes will face once Big Ten play begins. Illinois will provide Ohio State’s first true conference test; the offensive line’s ability to hold up without its traditional starting five will be something to watch.

Plus, it’s the perfect way to see how the Buckeyes respond after their heartbreak against Texas.

Whether Daniels is healthy enough to return for the Big Ten opener remains to be seen, but it appears VanSickle is in line to start. Ohio State could be without the starting five it opened the season with, making the reshuffled unit’s performance against Illinois an important early test of the team’s depth up front.

But it’s up to Day to see how he plays it on Saturday. He will be aware of the situation and will see what works best against a Fighting Illini side that will present a different type of opponent for Ohio State.

Illinois wants nothing more than to knock off the Big Ten giants.