How Ian Moore Should Help Solidify Ohio State’s Offensive Line in 2026

Ohio State's 2025 season ended with a national championship defense that mostly lived up to its billing, a quarterback who emerged as a Heisman finalist, and the best receiver in the country lining up out wide.

But the storyline heading into 2026 isn't about any of that firepower — it's about the offensive line that nearly derailed it all down the stretch.

A Rough Finish to 2025

The Buckeyes' front five struggled badly in their final two games of the season, against Indiana in The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game and then Miami in The 2025 Cotton Bowl. The line's uneven play in those two games left fans anxious through the offseason, and it turned the offensive line — not the skill positions — into the single biggest question mark for 2026.

With a defense expected to remain dominant under coordinator Matt Patricia and a quarterback room led by a more experienced Julian Sayin, everyone around the program understands that the difference between another deep run and an early exit could come down to whether the blocking up front holds up.

Enter Ian Moore

That's where redshirt sophomore Ian Moore comes in. Moore arrived at Ohio State in 2024 as a four-star tackle recruit, and after two seasons of quietly developing behind the Buckeyes' veteran linemen, he's no longer just a name on the depth chart — he's a legitimate answer at tackle.

In 2025, Moore appeared in all 14 games, mostly on special teams and in relief duty, totaling 230 snaps. He earned his first career start against Purdue at right tackle when Phillip Daniels was banged up, then got his biggest opportunity of the year in the Cotton Bowl loss to Miami, stepping in at left tackle after starter Austin Siereveld went down with an injury. By most accounts, Moore held his own in relief, all things considered — a real sign given the stakes and the level of competition he was facing.

From Backup to Building Block

That performance carried real weight into the offseason. When Siereveld was sidelined for the remainder of spring practice following a minor surgery, Moore stepped into the first-team left tackle spot — and didn't just hold the job, he built a genuine case to keep it. Head coach Ryan Day praised his growth, noting that Moore has "gotten better" and now has "an opportunity to play himself into a starter role" for 2026.

That development has scrambled Ohio State's offensive line math heading into fall camp. If Moore locks down left tackle, it opens the door for Siereveld to slide over to right guard — arguably the group's most natural fit for his skill set — while Daniels and others compete for reps elsewhere along the line. Some in the program view Moore not just as a depth piece anymore, but as the player whose emergence "could unlock the Buckeyes' entire offensive line."





Why It Matters

Ohio State returns four starters from the unit that stumbled through the end of 2025, but experience alone wasn't the problem last season — execution was. Adding a legitimate, battle-tested option like Moore gives offensive line coach Tyler Bowen more flexibility to field his best five, rather than being locked into a lineup by default.

For a team with championship-level talent at receiver and quarterback, that flexibility could be the difference between an offensive line that protects its investment and one that squanders it again in the games that matter most. The week two game at Texas looms large, with Colin Simmons projected as one of the top edge rushers in college football - the entire 2026 Ohio State schedule is a gauntlet, but the Buckeyes will figure out if Moore is up for the challenge early in the season.

If Moore's spring performance carries into the fall, Ohio State's most important storyline of the season won't be about firepower at all — it'll be about whether the five guys up front can finally match it.