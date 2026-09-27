Inside Jeremiah Smith’s Record-Tying Career Day Against Illinois

One week after breaking Ohio State’s all-time receiving yards record, Jeremiah Smith delivered the best statistical performance of his career. He set career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, finishing with 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

A Heisman Trophy favorite, Smith became just the fifth player in Ohio State history to catch four touchdown passes in a single game, tying the program record.

Jeremiah Smith Is Still Finding Ways to Get Better

In his third year with the Buckeyes, Smith is playing the best football of his career. Ryan Day credits that continued growth to his development as a route runner.

“I think his routes have become more refined... You’re seeing a little bit more definition on the route,” Day said. “Now those guys are having a hard time staying with him.”

Smith echoed that assessment while also noting that his chemistry with Julian Sayin continues to improve. He specifically praised wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, who is in his first year with the program after replacing Brian Hartline.

“I just feel like I got better this whole year,” Smith said. “Big thanks to all my coaches, especially Coach Hank. He’s been doing a great job week in and week out, just the little things that I need to do here and there. You could say my route running got so much better from my freshman year to now.”

More Ohio State Records Are Within Reach

Smith is only 15 catches away from breaking Ohio State’s all-time receptions record, currently held by Emeka Egbuka with 205.

He also needs just two more receiving touchdowns to pass Chris Olave for Ohio State’s career receiving touchdowns record of 35.

With both records within reach in the coming weeks, Day reflected on just how far Smith's game has progressed.

“I think he’s taking his game to the next level this year,” Day said. “In the first couple of years, it was hard to say, ‘How can he get better?’ You’re seeing it.”

Julian Sayin Praises Smith's Unselfishness After Four-Touchdown Day

Sayin, who set a career high of his own with five total touchdowns—four passing and one rushing—praised Smith for his attitude despite the massive individual performance.

“He’s a very selfless player,” Sayin said. “You see him excited for his teammates and excited for the other players around him when they make a big play. He’s not going out there and doing celebrations after his four touchdowns at the end of the day.”