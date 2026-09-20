Jeremiah Smith’s Record Only Tells Part of his Ohio State Story

Jeremiah Smith needed only 33 games to become Ohio State’s career leader in receiving yards.

That achievement alone places him above an extraordinary collection of Buckeyes receivers. Smith, however, already has his attention on the next two records within reach.

“It means a lot,” Smith said after Ohio State’s 59–3 win over Kent State. “Put a lot of hard work into it. Coach Day said 33 games, so I’m blessed. But I’ve got two more to get...Chris Olave’s touchdown record and Emeka Egbuka’s receptions.”

Smith caught five passes for 85 yards Saturday. He didn’t score a touchdown, but he celebrated as Brandon Inniss caught a Hail Mary and Chris Henry Jr. turned a short reception into an 80-yard score.

The receiver who arrived at Ohio State surrounded by unprecedented expectations is now a captain responsible for establishing the standard for others.

“I’m always supporting the guys in my room and everybody on the team,” Smith said. “I’m a leader. I’m a captain of the team, so I always have to encourage the young guys.”

Inniss sees Smith’s influence every day.

When asked what Smith becoming Ohio State’s all-time leading receiver meant to him, Inniss struggled to summarize it.

“I mean, it’s everything,” Inniss said. “I really can’t put it into words, but I’m so proud of him and the work he put in day in and day out. He’s like no receiver I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m just proud of him.”

Inniss believes the work behind the scenes explains how it happened.

“He sets a tone for what it’s like on the field, but off the field, it’s even better,” Inniss said. “He’s very focused. Nothing gets him distracted. He does all the right things.”

Smith entered Ohio State with the physical ability to compete immediately. According to Inniss, established Buckeyes receivers Carnell Tate and Emeka Egbuka helped push Smith in the weight room when he first arrived.

“He just evolved since freshman year,” Inniss said. “He just kept going up. Never let the media or anybody get too big in his head. He just kept working, and now we see him...greatest receiver of all time.”

Ryan Day was similarly definitive when asked where Smith ranks among Ohio State’s celebrated receivers.

“It’s hard to put anybody above him,” Day said. “Thirty-three games to break the all-time leading receiving record at Ohio State. I think that speaks more than anything to just him, his mindset, his discipline, what he does every day.”

Day presented Smith with the game ball and celebrated the record with the team. But the coach also wanted Ohio State supporters to appreciate the person behind the production.

“He’s a great example for everybody,” Day said. “He loves the big moments, but it’s because of how hard he trains, how serious he is. He loves his teammates.”

Smith said he never arrived at Ohio State expecting to rewrite its record book.

“I just wanted to come in as a freshman and make plays,” Smith said. “I don’t really think too much about records and stuff like that, but the opportunity presented itself, and I just took full advantage of it.”

Smith still has more football to play and more records to pursue. His objective, however, is larger than any individual statistic.

“They always say leave the jersey better than you found it,” Smith said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do.”