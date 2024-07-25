Is Ohio State Running Back Quinshon Judkins A Cheat Code In College Football 25?
The Ohio State Buckeyes are blessed with the fortunes of two elite college running backs in their backfield in 2024. Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are set to create one of the most explosive one-two punches we have seen since perhaps Darren McFadden and Felix Jones with the Arkansas Razorbacks back in 2007.
Recently, EA Sports released the heavily-hyped and long-awaited College Football 25 video game, which was the talk of the sports world for a while. Truthfully, it still is even a week after the release. Both Ohio State running backs ranked in the Top 100 of the game with ratings over 90. Judkins came in at a 95 and Henderson at 93 overall.
Once people started playing the game following the release, there has been talk about Judkins being virtually unstoppable. Apparently, he has a nasty spin-move and even when opposing defenses know it's coming, it still can't be stopped.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 posted a video on X of Judkins and his video game spin move.
After watching the video, here is a question for the readers. Is Quinshon Judkins a College Football 25 cheat code?
It is safe to say that he is as close as you can get because the movements are so smooth and fast. Not only is Judkins tough to play against in the game, but he is on a team that happens to be one of the highest rated in the game. The Buckeyes have so much talent and are a dominant force.
As for in real life, Judkins might not make opposing teams rage quit like in the video game, but he will be tough to stop. The Buckeyes will hope to see him have a massive year and combine for historic numbers with Henderson.