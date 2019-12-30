BuckeyeMaven
J.K. Dobbins Leaving Ohio State to Enter NFL Draft

BruceHooley

J.K. Dobbins resolved to be a better running back in 2019 than he was in 2018, and the Ohio State junior fulfilled that goal so spectacularly he now is leaving OSU for the NFL Draft.

Dobbins announced his departure on Twitter on Monday afternoon, less than 48 hours after the second-ranked Buckeyes' 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals.

Dobbins scored on a 68-yard run in the first quarter, broke a 64-yarder later in the quarter and finished with 177 yards on 18 carries, playing the second half on an injured ankle.

"Buckeye Nation, thank you for all the incredible memories," Dobbins' Tweet read, in part. "I love you guys more than you will ever know."

Dobbins leaves OSU with a lengthy list of distinctions, including:

  • First player in school history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, passing Eddie George's mark of 1,927 yards in 1995 with 2,046 yards.
  • Rushed for 100 or more yards 19 times in 42 career games.
  • Rushed for 100 or more yards in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • Scored 43 career touchdowns (38 rushing, five receiving), to tie J.T. Barrett for fifth all-time in Ohio State history.
  • Scored a rushing touchdown in nine consecutive games, the longest streak in the Big Ten.
  • Caught a career-high six passes in Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

Dobbins was at his best in OSU's biggest games near the end of the season against Penn State (36-157-2 TDs), Michigan (31-211-4), Wisconsin (33-172-1) and Clemson (18-177-1).

Dillon88
Dillon88

Looked like it on Saturday, will be another Ezekiel Elliot type back but maybe even better

