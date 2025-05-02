Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Answers Steelers' Call in 4th Round of 2025 NFL Draft
A viral video captured the moment when former Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Jack Sawyer received a call from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.
In the video, Sawyer is seen taking the phone call and then speaking with head coach Mike Tomlin, who began the conversation, “Jack, welcome to Pittsburgh, my man.”
“I appreciate it, coach. I’m ready to get to work, man,” Sawyer replied. Tomlin was very complimentary of what he saw from his new edge rusher at Ohio State’s Pro Day, adding, “You are our kind of guy. It obviously didn’t take us any time to come to this decision.
"Yes, sir. I'm ready to roll, man." an excited Sawyer told his new coach before ending the call, "Appreciate it, coach. I appreciate it. I’m ready to roll, man.”
As the camera captured Sawyer and his family celebrating the official draft announcement on the televised broadcast, someone off-screen repeatedly confirmed, "That's where he wanted to go the whole time."
Sawyer’s selection by the Steelers has been praised by NFL draft analysts, with NFL.com's Chad Reuter calling it "downright criminal" that Pittsburgh landed the Ohio State standout in the fourth round.
Sawyer joins an already strong group of Steelers edge rushers in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and 2024 rookie Nick Herbig. While his path to extensive immediate playing time may be blocked by the team’s established starters, Sawyer’s strength against the run and power-based pass rush approach fit perfectly with Pittsburgh's physical defensive identity.
The Columbus native capped off his Ohio State career by helping lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship victory during his senior season. Sawyer’s defining moment came in the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic against Texas, when he strip-sacked former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers and returned the fumble 83 yards for a touchdown. The score sealed the Buckeyes' 28-14 victory and a trip to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff finals.
Sawyer finished his college career with 23 sacks in 29 consecutive games over his final two seasons at Ohio State.