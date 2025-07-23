Jeremiah Smith Offers His Take on Ohio State's WR Mt. Rushmore
Jeremiah Smith proved to be an elite wide receiver in his freshman season with the Buckeyes. When Smith was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of Ohio State wide receivers, he did not include himself.
“One, you’ve got to go with the great Cris Carter. You gotta go, I’m going to throw Marvin (Harrison Jr.) in there. I’m going to go Jax (Jaxon Smith-Njigba),” Smith said.
Smith named Ted Ginn Jr. as the fourth wide receiver on his Mt. Rushmore. This is a solid list from Smith, honoring two legends and two recent stars.
Smith is off to a great start to his Buckeyes career. In his freshman season, Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Smith is poised for another great season with the Buckeyes in his sophomore campaign. However, he will have a new quarterback under center, as Will Howard has moved on to the NFL. The ongoing quarterback battle between Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair could determine Smith's success in 2025.
By the end of his Ohio State career, Smith may find his way onto the Mt. Rushmore of Buckeyes wide receivers.
