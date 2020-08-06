Jonathon Cooper: "I'm focused on being a leader"

This has probably been the most challenging off-season in college football history.

For many people, the last several months have been some of the most difficult in their entire lives. Over the last several months, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the lives of everyone leading to undesirable adjustments. For the Ohio State football team, that meant leaving campus and abandoning spring practice; all to be put in a holding pattern until now.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper, who is entering second year with the program as a team captain, spoke Tuesday about his feelings the last few months.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t frustrating,” Cooper said about not having a normal off-season heading into his final season of eligibility, “but you can’t focus on any of that stuff. Right now, I’m focused on being a leader for the team and being healthy to be the best player I can be. Putting all my energy to that.”

As the Buckeyes begin training camp today, perhaps the biggest challenge hasn't been staying physically in shape, but mentally and emotionally healthy. During a time of ultimate uncertainty, Ohio State’s football leaders found being around the team again has been the right remedy.

“Us being away from each other for a long time was hard,” Cooper admitted. “Even with everything that we are doing at Ohio State — wearing masks, staying six feet apart — it is great to see the guys.”

Even though this year will look much different, it has been therapeutic for the Buckeyes to get back to some sense of normalcy. Most importantly, they are embracing the camaraderie among each other as teammates again.

“Being around the team and feeling the energy … being able to workout and practice together … I think that’s doing a huge thing for everybody’s mental health — feeling and being around other people is great,” said Cooper.

For this upcoming season, success won’t be measured only by executing the perfect blitz or running the right routes. It will also include coming together during a difficult time and finding a way to win games.

“I think that the major thing is that we are together now — in some way, shape, or form. We are together,” he said. “ We get to talk to each other and see each other’s faces and it feels great.”

As for the unifying player-movements that seem to be growing within college football, Cooper says he feels safe at Ohio State.

"As you can see across the country, a lot of student-athletes are speaking out for different reasons. I can only speak for myself with my own background. When it comes to me, I feel safe and feel good about everything that’s going on. Maybe across the country players don’t feel that way, but I can’t speak to them. Personally, we feel safe and confident with our leaders and our coaching staff with everything that’s going on."

