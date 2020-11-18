SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Justin Fields Thinks Indiana Has One of the Best Defenses He'll See All Year

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields met with the media on Wednesday ahead of the Buckeyes game against Indiana. Here are my biggest takeaways from his comments:

Fields spoke highly of the Hoosiers defense, noting that they have a number of great athletes and that "they bring so many different blitzes." He's been impressed with Indiana's secondary, which leads the country with 10 interceptions over four games (2.5 per game is best in the nation, but a few schools have more total interceptions during more games played). He noted that Indiana may have one of the best defenses he'll see this season.

On the contrary, no Power 5 quarterback has a better touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last two seasons and Fields has made it a huge point of emphasis to protect the ball. He said he thinks a good chunk of the 10 interceptions Indiana has recorded came when the quarterback panicked while under pressure.

When I asked him about how he would evaluate his play so far this season, regardless of what the stats show, Fields said, "I think I can improve in all aspects of the game ... but I think I've done a good job taking what the defense gives me, and keeping our offense on schedule.”

He also said that he's learned to adapt the whatever is thrown his way. “Throughout this whole process, the one thing I've learned is that you're gonna get surprises.” He talked about controlling your reaction to those surprises appropriately, like when the team was in the middle of practicing last week for Maryland and the game was cancelled.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Football No Longer Permitting Family Members to Attend

Big Ten Offers Small Scheduling Flexibility

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Fans Permitted at Ohio State vs. Indiana

With today's announcement from the Columbus Dept. of Health, family members won't be permitted to attend Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are Preparing for Indiana

Coach Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on Monday night to share his thoughts.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Recruiting Class of 2021 Rated No. 1 in America

The Buckeyes continue to hold the top spot on the SI All-American national rankings for the incoming class.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Basketball to Open Season with Illinois State

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann says the Buckeyes will open the season on Nov. 25 with the Redbirds.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Indiana is Top-10 Matchup

Ohio State holds on to its No. 3 national ranking while Indiana jumps to No. 9 after their beatdown at Michigan on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Indiana Game

The FOX pregame show makes its second appearance at the Shoe this year.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Offers Small Scheduling Flexibility

Should another game have been cancelled in the Big Ten this week, the Buckeyes may have been able to play Saturday after all.

Brendan Gulick

Day Would've Been Open to Replacement Opponent

The Ohio State Buckeyes don't have the ability to schedule a replacement game Saturday, but Ryan Day would have been open to the idea.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day on Not Playing Maryland: "It's Very Disappointing"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day detailed the tough news his team was given Wednesday that his team wouldn't be playing Maryland this weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Urban Meyer Reveals He Had CoVID-19

Meyer has recovered from the virus and will be back to work this weekend with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

Brendan Gulick