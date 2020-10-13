Justin Fields has made it clear several times over the last few months - he wants to be the best quarterback in the country, which is perhaps proven by winning the national championship and earning the Heisman Trophy.

So it comes as no surprise that Fields has continued a natural progression in his second year running Ohio State's offense. Last year as a newcomer, Fields was focused on making sure he got the plays correct, got everyone lined up where they needed to be and executed what the coaching staff called.

Now, he wants to dive deeper into why, so he can be an extension of the coaching staff on the field.

"Yeah, I feel like last year I was kind of trying to just grasp the offense and learn the reads and learn the protections," Fields said. "But this year, I already know that stuff. So, this year I want to know why (head coach Ryan) Day is calling certain plays on this down or distance. Or why he's doing this in a particular situation. So, just talking to him and asking him those questions, I feel like I'm able to learn that way and kind of think more like him and be that coach on the field, because of course he can't be on the field with us.

"So, I'm just trying to ask as many questions as possible and just learn as much as I can. I definitely feel like I'm a better quarterback this year and will play better than I did last year."

It's that kind of attitude that has the Buckeyes and their fans believing that Fields can lead them to a national championship. Talent can only take you so far and Fields most certainly has the talent. But it's the ability to apply that talent and elevate those around you that can help a team reach new heights.

"I want to be the best quarterback in the nation," Fields said. "The best quarterback in college football and just be the best quarterback I can be. So, that is why I've been working so hard in all aspects. You ask yourself what do you want to be and what do you want to accomplish. You want to be the best quarterback, you want to win the national championship and you want to do all of these things with your teammates. So, you sit yourself down and say how do I accomplish all of this? How do I get better? You have to kind of write out a plan.



"So, that's what I did this offseason. I wrote down what I wanted to accomplish and how to accomplish it, and this is just another part of the journey and I'm excited."

Ryan Day, for one, has appreciated how he's been able to spend some additional quality time with Fields and help facilitate his growth.

"It's one thing to see what goes on out on the field, but this time off has allowed us to spend a little more time together," said Day on Tuesday. "I've had a chance to learn more about what makes him tick, what he picks up in meetings and then can take to the field, his real strengths and weaknesses, things that fire him up and motivate him ... there's a lot there. He's a special young man that I've really grown very close to and I think the world of him. I'm just so happy he's going to have the opportunity to play this season ... the more time you spend around each other, that relationship grows stronger and stronger. I'm sure it will continue to grow throughout the season."

