Ohio State's season has not gone the way anyone planned. Jeremiah Smith's season has gone even better than anyone expected.

On Saturday, the junior wide receiver capped his regular season with eight catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 21 Buckeyes crushed rival Michigan 45-0 at Ohio Stadium.

It was Ohio State's first shutout of Michigan since 1962 and its largest margin of victory ever in the series.

Jeremiah Smith passes Terry Glenn's Ohio State record

Smith came into the game tied with Terry Glenn's school record of 17 touchdown catches, set in 1995. He broke it in the second quarter on a 5-yard catch from quarterback Luke Fahey that put the Buckeyes up 14-0. He celebrated by striking the Heisman pose.

He was not done. Smith added two more scores to finish the regular season with 20 touchdown receptions. That surpassed Michigan legend Desmond Howard's Big Ten record of 19, set during Howard's Heisman-winning 1991 season. Smith struck the Heisman pose after each of his three touchdowns.

Ohio State's season of turbulence and Julian Sayin's injury

Ohio State opened the year as a College Football Playoff and national championship contender, with quarterback Julian Sayin running the offense and Smith as his top target. Then Sayin went down with an injury in the Buckeyes' road win at Indiana, and a team that looked to be in the driver's seat suddenly had far more questions than answers.

Through it all, Smith has been the one constant. He has delivered week after week with a new quarterback throwing him the ball, and his play has kept him in the Heisman Trophy conversation even as Ohio State's playoff path became harder to predict.

Jeremiah Smith rewrites the Ohio State record book

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The Michigan game was the latest stop on a season-long run through the record books. Earlier this season at Iowa, Smith passed Chris Olave for the Ohio State career record in touchdown catches and passed Emeka Egbuka for the school record in career receptions.

He now leads Ohio State with 257 career catches, 4,130 receiving yards and 47 touchdown catches, and he has done it in only three seasons. His 94 catches and 1,572 yards this year sit just behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba's school records of 95 catches and 1,606 yards, which Smith-Njigba set while playing one more game.

Those names carry weight in Columbus. Glenn, Olave, Egbuka and Smith-Njigba are all Ohio State greats who went on to the NFL. Smith has now passed or challenged every one of them.

Kyle Whittingham praises Jeremiah Smith

Smith's production did not go unnoticed in Ann Arbor. Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham did not hold back when asked about him.

"He's incredible, a generational receiver, a generational talent, I should say, at receiver," Whittingham said, according to Nitecast Media. "He's the whole package. He's got the size, the speed, the strength, the hands, the route-running ability, the toughness, the competitiveness. He's a terrific player."

That is a long list of strengths from a coach who has spent decades evaluating top players. A player's reputation is built by what he does on the field and by what his opponents say about him, and on both counts Smith is in rare company.

Jeremiah Smith's Heisman Trophy case

Saturday was likely Smith's last game against Michigan, and he made it count. He finished the regular season as a frontrunner for the Biletnikoff, Maxwell and Walter Camp awards, and his performance on the biggest stage of Ohio State's schedule only strengthened his Heisman case.

Ohio State's season may not have gone as planned. Smith's has gone into the record books.