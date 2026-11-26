Ohio State suffered a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past week, 31-28, pushing them to a record of 7-4 on the season.

Jeremiah Smith had a Heisman-level performance with six catches for 165 yards and two scores, but it just was not enough in the game.

The Buckeyes have had their struggles pick up over the last few weeks, losing three out of their last four games.

Now, with a chance to pull themselves out of a slump, the Buckeyes still have a chance to get a win to finish the season on a high note against the Michigan Wolverines.

But the team's ability to find success comes down to these three things:

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Earl Little Jr. (1) walks to the field before the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Defense Has To Step Up

This has been the Achilles' heel all season long for the Buckeyes, especially after Julian Sayin went down with his injury.

The defense has allowed an average of 30 points over the past four games, giving up 121 points in the stretch. They allow 294 yards per game, with only four interceptions all year and eight forced fumbles. 17 sacks is all the Buckeyes' defense has gotten on the season as well.

Creating turnovers has been a staple in this Buckeye defense in the past, but this season, it has been tough for the defense to generate any kind of pressure.

Earl Little Jr. is the team's leading tackler with 65 total tackles, while Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads the team in sacks with 5.

The Buckeyes' defense needs to feed off the energy at home to fuel them to stop the Wolverines' offense.

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Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Establishing the Running Game Early

The rushing attack for Ohio State will be key to winning the trench battle up front. They average 143 yards a game and about four yards per attempt.

Bo Jackson has been the lead ball carrier all season for the Buckeyes with 171 carries for 851 yards and nine touchdowns.

He scored two touchdowns in the last game against Nebraska but only had 52 yards on 12 carries.

This part of the offense will need to be on point because the Wolverines will most likely be trying to take away Jeremiah Smith on the outside, which will open up the run game for Jackson.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate after Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) was unable to complete the pass in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Jeremiah Smith Needs Another Super-Human Game

The Heisman favorite for a reason for putting up 86 catches for 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on the season.

This is another opportunity for Smith to cement his case to be the Heisman winner of the season if he can have a big game against his rival.

Smith has eight catches for 75 yards and just two scores in the two times he has played against the Wolverines, so he will be looking to dominate in this matchup, especially at home.

The Game is set for Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. in Ohio Stadium.