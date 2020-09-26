SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Luke Farrell Reflects on His Love of Football as He Prepares for Final Run

Brendan Gulick

Luke Farrell is one of Ohio State's most experienced players, at one of the Buckeyes' deepest positions. The fifth year senior tight end from Perry, Ohio is one of several returning players at tight end that are primed for a big season. In fact, Farrell was named to the Mackey Award Watch List earlier this summer.

Considering that Farrell has been riding the emotional rollercoaster this offseason, wondering if he'd ever be able to suit up for Ohio State again, he's just grateful to have a season at all.

"It was frustrating for a lot of it (the last few months) and the ups and downs were really hard at times," Farrell said. "We just leaned on our guys and obviously got a good outcome out of it.”

Luke Farrell running up sideline
Luke Farrell running after a catch against Michigan State.

Farrell isn't sure if this will be his final season of football or if the NFL will come knocking next year, but he's certainly not going to take for granted the opportunity to play with his teammates and make a run at a national title. He admitted it will be strange playing in empty stadiums this year, but he said they'll create their own excitement.

“We're going to have to bring our energy," he said. "The fans bring so much when you’re at home. We are gonna have to create that on the sideline a little bit.” 

As much as he is looking forward to this season, Farrell also reflected on how he got here.

“I pretty much fell in love with football right when I started playing as a little kid," he said Friday. "I had an older brother (Nolan) that played. I played fullback and defensive end when I was young. On defense they told me to just go to the ball. That’s all I wanted to do. I think when I realized I could be really good was not really until I got a phone call from Coach Meyer in high school. I thought this is real, I can actually do something with this.”

As a prep player at Perry, Farrell was a High School All-American and was ranked by several scouting services as a four-star prospect, including recognition as the No. 6 ranked tight end in the nation.

After taking a redshirt as a freshman in 2016, Farrell steadily became more integral in the offense. Considering the skill position players around him over the last four years, Farrell hasn't necessarily received a ton of attention. But he's as solid a tight end as you'll find in the country and is a major asset to the Buckeyes in his 35 career games.

When asked about what he's working on individually right now, Farrell said, “I'm focused on getting a good release off the line, bursting in and out of cuts, dropping my hips and everything, the suddenness, and the burst. In the run game trying to keep my hips down and dominating blocks.”

He also happens to be one of Ohio State's brightest stars in the classroom. A 3-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete, 3-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference selection and a 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Farrell has a legitimate case to be considered as an Academic All-American in 2020. He is majoring in human development and family science.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previewing Saturday's Biggest College Football Games

The five games (with a bonus mention) that Buckeye fans can watch while waiting for October 24 to arrive.

Tyler Stephen

Future Buckeye Notables: Carrico and Powers Dominate, Ballard's Big Win, Others Still Injured

Notable results and performances involving Ohio State football commits from Friday evening!

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Anthony Gonzalez Co-Sponsors NIL Bill

The former-Buckeye-turned-congressman has been working on this issue for quite awhile and now there is bipartisan legislation in front of Congress to consider.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Announces November Start for Football

The Pac-12 becomes the last Power 5 league to return during the pandemic. Plus updates on Justin Fields and Tennessee football. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow Concludes Virtual Ohio State Season

With Ohio State Football returning in a few weeks, we are wrapping up our virtual season by the end of September. Check out the simulated games here.

Eddie Marotta

Master Teague III, Trey Sermon Primed for Early 50-50 Split in Backfield

Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson says returning Buckeye and Oklahoma transfer likely to share snaps and carries in beginning.

Adam Prescott

MACtion! Mid-American Conference Unanimously Votes to Resume Football Season

League will play a six-game schedule beginning in early November.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Chooses Vegan Diet as He Refines His Craft

The Ohio State quarterback continues to impress all those around him as he strives for the highest goals in college football. Read more about his latest dietary change.

Brendan Gulick

Kevin Wilson Thinks His Offense Could Have Incredibly Special Season

Ohio State's offensive coordinator spoke knows the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do to get back into a rhythm with pads on, but there is no ceiling for their potential.

Brendan Gulick

Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert, Jake Hausmann Lead Buckeye Tight Ends into 2020 Season

Taking a look at the trio of veterans atop the depth chart for Ohio State.

Adam Prescott