Meet the Freshmen: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Bruce Hooley

Player: Paris Johnson Jr.

Position: Offensive tackle.

Fast facts: 6-6, 290 pounds; Already enrolled, along with 13 other December signees, and well-positioned to compete for a starting job at tackle in the spot vacated by Branden Bowen. Johnson, a first-team SI All-American, committed in 2018 and stayed true to his early decision despite nearly 50 offers, including strong pushes from Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

You continued to play at an elite level after your commitment in the summer before your junior year. Some players, particularly on the offensive line, don't continue to develop. How did you discipline yourself to continue to work hard and improve?

"Once I committed, I was a representative of Ohio State. I felt I had no room just to take reps off just to take reps off."

Given your high profile as an elite recruit early in your career, did that open you up to opponents trying to make their own reputation at your expense.

"I don't do a lot of talking on the field. I'd be silent. That would inspire a lot of people to talk and talk and talk. They'd think, 'Oh, you're being tough. You don't talk.' But I'm so focused on what's going on, I don't talk. I only talk to my guard. I talk to my guard and I talk to my quarterback when I'm making the (line) calls. But I don't talk to the defense. I'm not a talker. I don't even worry about what they're saying. I'm so focused on what's going on, I have no room just to talk. You know what I mean?"

Are you excited to go against the defensive line competition you'll face in spring practice?

"That's another reason I came here. I feel like, with me just doing work, doing training against high school defensive linemen in high school, I'm not going to get the same look that I'm going to get here. Going against a Tyreke Smith, going against a Tyler Friday, going against Zach Harrison, all these other guys, that's going to be the best development that I can get. That's going to be the best competition I can get right now. That's some of the best defensive ends in the country. (If) I put up good reps against them, that's going to improve my stock in playing early. It's going to improve my ability, because if they're the No. 1, 2 and 3 defensive ends in the country, when I go against Nos. 4, 5 and 6, it's going to be simple. That's my take on it."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

