BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Meet the Freshmen: Ohio State WR Julian Fleming

Bruce Hooley

Player: Julian Fleming

Position: Wide receiver

Fast facts: 6-2, 210, Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Penn.) High School. Caught 72 passes for 1,572 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior and is the state's career leader in TD receptions and the only player in Pennsylvania history to top 5,000 career receiving yards. Led his team to 48 consecutive wins and three straight state championships.

When you see the impact Garrett Wilson made at wide receiver as a freshman, does that make you believe your group of wide receivers can have a similar impact?

"I'm not going to speak for them. I know they're excited and ready to compete. I feel like I can have an impact. At this point, it's just going to be anywhere I can get on the field. I'm excited. I'm excited to work and compete. Hopefully, I'll continue to work my way up the ranks and get to that point.

How much grief did you take in your home state for signing with Ohio State?

"It happened. It was rough for a time, but I'm here.

What made the difference for you in recruiting?

"I felt at home. The coaches, the players, everybody made me feel welcome. I really got the Ohio State tradition thing right away and they continue to instill that into us now, so it felt like home. I fell in love with the place.

What does Ohio State tradition mean to you?

'Right now, it means working. Spring ball? It's continue to work. Compete at the highest level you possibly can and give it everything every day."

For the latest on Ohio State, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Back in Top 25 Ahead of Two Challenging Games

Buckeyes play No. 20 Iowa and No. 7 Maryland as stretch run begins

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Hoops hits .500; Tucker's exit

Buckeyes beat Purdue, MSU's new coach roasted over way he left Colorado

Bruce Hooley

Meet Ohio State's recruits: Quarterback C.J. Stroud

With Justin Fields likely to play one more season, Stroud could be his successor

Bruce Hooley

Kierstan Bell's Success Fuels OSU's Winning Streak

Buckeyes have won four in a row entering Sunday game at Indiana

Abigail Hintz

Ohio State Reaches .500 in Big Ten with Win Over Purdue

Balanced scoring lifts Buckeyes to fifth win in six games

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Adventures 'Fun' If They Bring Survival, Success

Buckeyes have won four of five to polish a Big Ten record that needs help

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Holds On to Subdue Rutgers in Late Struggle

Buckeyes make enough free throws late to get crucial home win

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Spielman & Hooley: Axe falls on ex-coaches, Riep, Wint

Mel Tucker cleaning house of former Jim Tressel aids in MSU purge

Bruce Hooley

Ryan Day Dismisses Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint After Felony Charges

Defensive backs scheduled for arraignment on rape, kidnapping charges

Bruce Hooley

by

Ct33

Mel Tucker's Track Record Could Create Problems for OSU

Former Buckeyes' assistant has deep recruiting connections in Northeast Ohio

Bruce Hooley

by

chrismykrantz