Meet the Freshmen: Ohio State WR Julian Fleming

Player: Julian Fleming

Position: Wide receiver

Fast facts: 6-2, 210, Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Penn.) High School. Caught 72 passes for 1,572 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior and is the state's career leader in TD receptions and the only player in Pennsylvania history to top 5,000 career receiving yards. Led his team to 48 consecutive wins and three straight state championships.

When you see the impact Garrett Wilson made at wide receiver as a freshman, does that make you believe your group of wide receivers can have a similar impact?

"I'm not going to speak for them. I know they're excited and ready to compete. I feel like I can have an impact. At this point, it's just going to be anywhere I can get on the field. I'm excited. I'm excited to work and compete. Hopefully, I'll continue to work my way up the ranks and get to that point.



How much grief did you take in your home state for signing with Ohio State?

"It happened. It was rough for a time, but I'm here.

What made the difference for you in recruiting?

"I felt at home. The coaches, the players, everybody made me feel welcome. I really got the Ohio State tradition thing right away and they continue to instill that into us now, so it felt like home. I fell in love with the place.

What does Ohio State tradition mean to you?

'Right now, it means working. Spring ball? It's continue to work. Compete at the highest level you possibly can and give it everything every day."

